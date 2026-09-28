Lee's approval rating rises for second straight week to 37.9%: Poll

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No government can beat the market (KOR)
Falling approval ratings and housing-market backlash are testing whether President Lee Jae Myung can sustain public trust and political power.
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Investment should help restore strained Korea-U.S. ties (KOR)
Seoul and Washington must turn strategic investment commitments into trust and concrete progress on shared security priorities.
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Ruling party sees political gain in clash with chief justice (KOR)
The Democratic Party's attack on Chief Justice Jo Hee-de risks deepening a constitutional standoff over a prolonged Supreme Court vacancy.
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The illusion of 'land to the tiller' (KOR)
Korea's tougher farmland rules aim to curb speculation but risk punishing aging farmers, heirs and shrinking rural communities.