Lee's approval rating rises for second consecutive week to 48.9%: Poll

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Supplementary investigations are not for the ruling party alone (KOR)
A high-profile murder case in Gwangju has intensified calls to preserve prosecutors' supplementary investigative authority as the ruling party pushes to abolish it.
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The Democratic Party is repeating MBC’s lose-lose struggle (KOR)
The DP's escalating factional battle is repeating MBC’s cycle of retaliation, disillusionment and public distrust.
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Supplementary investigations are not for the ruling party alone
A high-profile murder case in Gwangju has intensified calls to preserve prosecutors' supplementary investigative authority as the ruling party pushes to abolish it.
-
The Democratic Party is repeating MBC’s lose-lose struggle
The DP's escalating factional battle is repeating MBC’s cycle of retaliation, disillusionment and public distrust.