President Lee Jae Myung speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week last week to 37.3 percent, a poll showed Monday.

In a poll conducted on 2,514 adults nationwide from last Monday to Friday by Realmeter, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose by 0.9 percentage points from the previous week, while negative assessments fell 1 percentage point to 59.9 percent.

Realmeter attributed the rise in Lee's approval rating to diplomatic and economic achievements, including his attendance at the Asean and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits in the Philippines and China, respectively, as well as his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The pollster also cited Korea's exports topping the $1 trillion mark as a positive factor but said domestic concerns, such as the Kospi stock market index falling below 5,000 points and the recent controversy over AI-assisted cheating on the college entrance exam, held back further gains in his approval rating.

In a separate poll conducted on 1,010 adults last Thursday and Friday, support for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) stood at 42.5 percent, down 0.5 percentage points from the previous week, while support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose 1 percentage point to 35.6 percent.

The PPP has maintained its lead over the DP since the second week of October.

Both surveys were commissioned by the Asia Business Daily and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 3.1 percentage points, respectively, at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap