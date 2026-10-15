Lee's approval rating rebounds to 44%: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House on Oct. 13. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose 1 point from its record low, while support for the ruling party fell in a new poll.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 44 percent this week after hitting a record low, a biweekly poll showed Thursday.

In a survey of 1,000 adults nationwide conducted Monday through Wednesday, positive assessments of Lee's job performance rose 1 percentage point from two weeks earlier, according to the National Barometer Survey.

Negative assessments fell 1 percentage point to 49 percent.

Lee's approval rating stood at a record low of 43 percent for two consecutive surveys conducted in mid-September and the first week of October.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party fell 2 percentage points to 33 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party rose 3 percentage points to 28 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap