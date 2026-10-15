Lee's approval rating rebounds to 44%: Poll

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Over 600 pet-related incidents reported since 2023: Lawmaker
Official data show 601 pet-related incidents in Korea since 2023, prompting calls for government funding and stronger safety rules.
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Lee pledges to honor military, police personnel injured in line of duty with proper support
The president also said the government will offer full backing for the Invictus Games in Daejeon in 2029.
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National Assembly defense committee condemns North Korea over DMZ mine blasts
South Korea's defense committee called the demilitarized zone explosions that injured three soldiers a North Korean provocation, though opposition lawmakers walked out over a proposed probe.
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DP chief confirms Shincheonji members joined party en masse before August leadership vote
Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok stated that further discussions would determine whether to share the initial findings with lawmakers or request a formal investigation.