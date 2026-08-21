Lee's approval rating inches up from record low to 45%: Poll

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Korea plans future fund fueled by AI chip boom tax windfall
The government aims to invest rising corporate tax revenue in youth, AI, energy and other long-term growth sectors.
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The Sejong presidential office needs time, not shortcuts (KOR)
A lasting symbol of Korea needs public consensus, careful design and construction free from political deadlines.
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Three mistakes by the Lee administration’s economic team (KOR)
The Lee administration’s economic team has deepened housing, stock market and jobs turmoil through misguided policies.
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Essay-based CSAT reform hinges on public trust (KOR)
Proposed written-response testing could modernize admissions, but only if grading is fair, transparent and trusted by the public.