Lee's approval rating hits new low of 40%

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Lee to leave for four-day France visit focused on cinema, diplomacy and economic cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair the Lumière Summit and meet French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit starting Sunday that marks the countries' 140-year bilateral relations.
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Korea plans largest-ever public institution overhaul, but hurdles remain
Seoul plans to merge major energy and port agencies and split LH, but debt, regional opposition and shareholder concerns could delay the process.
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Do not put the public at risk (KOR)
Housing turmoil and weakened prosecutorial oversight are behind President Lee Jae Myung's falling approval ratings.
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How long can government 'omnipotence' continue? (KOR)
Punitive housing taxes and risky stock market measures show why Korea must curb intervention and restore market discipline.