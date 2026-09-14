Lee's approval rating hits new low amid controversy over Cabinet reshuffle: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung, center, attends a meeting with his senior secretaries at the Blue House in Jongno District central Seoul on Sept. 11. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 33.8 percent amid Cabinet reshuffle controversies, while the opposition People Power Party took a lead in support.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to the lowest level since he took office, marking the ninth consecutive week of decline, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll conducted on 2,515 adults from Monday to Friday by Realmeter and commissioned by the EKN newspaper, 33.8 percent positively assessed Lee's handling of state affairs, down 3.6 percentage points from the previous week.

His disapproval rating rose 3.8 percentage points to 63.3 percent.

Realmeter attributed the decline in Lee's approval rating to negative public sentiment over controversies surrounding his recent Cabinet reshuffle, the possible deployment of military assets to the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty over real estate policies.

The pollster also cited a sharp drop in support among liberal voters and those in their 20s, with support from those aged 18 to 29 falling 10.2 percentage points.

Lee's picks for justice minister and gender equality minister have been at the center of controversy in recent weeks.

Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party, who was tapped as the new minister of gender equality, stepped down Sunday amid mounting criticism over alleged nepotism and her intention to retain her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly even if appointed to the Cabinet.

Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won has faced allegations that he illegally lobbied authorities over the approval of a Covid-19 treatment in 2021.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

In a separate poll conducted by the same pollster, support for the ruling Democratic Party fell 5.7 percentage points from a week earlier to 36.1 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 4.5 percentage points to 42.1 percent.

The poll was conducted on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and older on Thursday and Friday, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap