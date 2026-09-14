Lee's approval rating hits new low amid controversy over Cabinet reshuffle: Poll

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These five pressures are driving President Lee's approval rating to new lows
A Gallup Korea survey puts Lee Jae Myung's approval at 38 percent as personnel controversies, housing prices and reform disputes deepen concerns.
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President Lee congratulates director Lee Chang-dong on Venice Silver Lion win
In a social media post, President Lee Jae Myung congratulated the director after “Possible Love” won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival.
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How Yong Hye-in became collateral damage in a bigger Cabinet battle
The Democratic Party pressured Yong Hye-in to withdraw, seeking to contain backlash and focus on defending Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won.
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Lee pledges oil price stability as Middle East tensions rattle markets
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea has strengthened supply safeguards as crude prices rise above $100 a barrel.