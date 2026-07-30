Lee's approval rating hits lowest since inauguration at 53%

Read more
-
Did Yoon Suk Yeol's lie change 0.73 percent of the vote? (KOR)
False-statement convictions tied to Korea’s 2022 presidential race could force both major parties to repay campaign funds and reignite debate over whether courts should decide election outcomes.
-
Did Yoon Suk Yeol's lie change 0.73 percent of the vote?
False-statement convictions tied to Korea’s 2022 presidential race could force both major parties to repay campaign funds and reignite debate over whether courts should decide election outcomes.
-
PPP calls prosecution bill a 'legislative outrage' as it heads for floor vote
The People Power Party condemned the Democratic Party’s move to curb prosecutors’ supplementary investigation powers and vowed procedural resistance ahead of a plenary vote.
-
Daegu mayor presses SK over canceled AI data center plan
Mayor Choo Kyung-ho demanded that SK explain its withdrawal from an 800 billion won ($554 million) AI data center project, as concerns grow that Daegu is being left out of major regional investments.