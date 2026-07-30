Lee's approval rating hits lowest since inauguration at 53%

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a town hall meeting with Koreans in Santiago, Chile, on July 29. NEWS1

The president's favorability fell 2 percentage points in a week, with a majority of respondents viewing his administration's handling of housing policy poorly.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has dipped to the lowest level since his inauguration, a poll showed Thursday.

In a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the positive assessment of Lee's performance came to 53 percent, down 2 percentage points from the previous poll conducted two weeks earlier.

The pollster said the figure marked Lee's lowest approval rating in an NBS poll since the second week of June 2025, shortly after he took office.

Disapproval of his performance rose 3 percentage points to 37 percent.

On real estate policies, 56 percent of the respondents said the current administration was doing a poor job, while 33 percent gave a positive assessment.

The same poll showed that support for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) gained 2 percentage points to 40 percent from the previous survey, while that of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) lost 1 percentage point to 21 percent.

Positive assessment of the DP was higher than that for the PPP across all age brackets.

The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,000 people aged 18 and older.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap



