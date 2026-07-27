Lee's approval rating falls for second consecutive week: Poll

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Lee orders retention of oil price caps, related measures until volatility recedes
President Lee Jae Myung's remarks came after the renewed conflict in the Middle East pushed global oil prices to around $100 per barrel for the first time since May.
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Taxes alone won't fix Korea's housing market (KOR)
As Seoul prepares new property taxes, experts warn that easing loan bottlenecks and boosting housing supply matter more for stabilizing Korea's market.
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Don't dismiss the justice minister's resignation offer (KOR)
Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho's resignation offer underscores growing alarm over ruling party plans to strip prosecutors of supplementary investigative authority.
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Real estate needs more than political resolve (KOR)
Korea needs durable, consensus-based real estate institutions rather than housing policies that swing with each administration.