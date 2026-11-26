President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House on Nov. 24. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell for the second consecutive time to 43 percent; negative assessments also fell to 45 percent.

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell for the second consecutive time to 43 percent, with negative assessments of his performance continuing to outnumber positive ones, a biweekly poll showed on Thursday.

In a survey of 1,000 adults nationwide conducted Monday through Wednesday, positive assessments of Lee’s job performance fell 1 percentage point from two weeks earlier, according to the National Barometer Survey (NBS).

Negative assessments also fell 2 percentage points to 45 percent. Twelve percent said that they were undecided.

Lee’s approval rating has seen a downward trend since early this year in NBS polls, hovering below 70 percent from March to May before falling below 60 percent in June and remaining in the low to mid-40 percent range since September.

When asked about the direction of state affairs, 42 percent said that the administration was heading in the right direction, while 46 percent said that it was going in the wrong direction.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party remained unchanged at 35 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party fell 2 percentage points to 23 percent, widening the gap between the rival parties from 10 percentage points to 12.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap