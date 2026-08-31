Lee's approval rating falls below 40% for 1st time

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Second-term Cabinet must speak truth to a micromanaging president (KOR)
Six ministerial nominations seek to stem falling approval ratings, but critics say that only a change in President Lee Jae Myung's leadership can restore confidence.
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Before expanding to the center, worry about those still there (KOR)
The ruling party's bid to build a broader coalition will ring hollow unless it addresses distrust over judicial independence and presidential protections.
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The light and shadow of a 'detail-oriented president' (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung's hands-on approach can spur action, but critics warn that it may distract from major policy goals.
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Second-term Cabinet must speak truth to a micromanaging president
Six ministerial nominations seek to stem falling approval ratings, but critics say that only a change in President Lee Jae Myung's leadership can restore confidence.