Lee's approval rating edges down for second consecutive week: Poll

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Lee announces national sovereignty day, martial law archive to mark 78th Constitution Day
The government will designate Dec. 3 as national sovereignty day and collect records from ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration to preserve the legacy of Korea's spirit of popular sovereignty.
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Lee urges stronger safeguards against privacy breaches, deepfake crimes
During a policy briefing, President Lee Jae Myung stressed that protecting personal information would be one of the government's key tasks in the AI era and addressed concerns about regional development projects.
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Senior PPP lawmaker loses seat as top court confirms Unification Church funds conviction
Korea’s Supreme Court upheld a two-year prison term for Rep. Kweon Seong-dong over illegal Unification Church funds, costing the five-term lawmaker his Assembly seat.
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When taxes become political, democracy suffers (KOR)
Korea's high, uneven tax burden and politicized policy debates are weakening democratic consent.