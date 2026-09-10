Lee's approval rating drops to lowest level since taking office: Poll

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Lee says presidential term ‘clearly limited’ by Constitution as state visit to France wraps up
At a luncheon with Koreans in France, the president touted his diplomatic record and Korea’s rising global clutural influence.
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The good, the bad and the strange markets (KOR)
A columnist argues that treating real estate as harmful and capital markets as productive overlooks how both can deepen inequality.
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Property ownership by Cabinet nominees tests Lee’s antispeculation stance (KOR)
Cabinet nominees’ real estate dealings highlight the gap between the government’s tough rhetoric and the realities facing homebuyers.
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The good, the bad and the strange markets
A columnist argues that treating real estate as harmful and capital markets as productive overlooks how both can deepen inequality.