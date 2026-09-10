Lee's approval rating drops to lowest level since taking office: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung walk in the airport in Paris, after their state visit, on Sept. 9. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung's approval fell to 43 percent as disapproval overtook support for the first time in a biweekly survey.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating fell to the lowest level since he took office in June last year, a poll showed Thursday.

In a National Barometer Survey of 1,002 people aged 18 and older conducted Monday to Wednesday, 43 percent positively assessed Lee's handling of state affairs, down 7 percentage points from the previous survey conducted two weeks earlier.

Disapproval of his performance stood at 48 percent, marking the first time it has surpassed his approval rating in the biweekly survey.

On the recent Cabinet reshuffle, 47 percent negatively assessed the nomination of Rep. Kim Seung-won as justice minister, compared with 24 percent who viewed it positively.

For the gender equality minister nominee, 63 percent said Lee's pick of Rep. Yong Hye-in was a poor choice, while 17 percent supported his decision.

Following their nominations late last month, the two nominees have come under fire over separate controversies, with Kim accused of illegally lobbying for a Covid-19 treatment in 2021 and Yong for refusing to give up her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly.

On the possible deployment of Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz, 45 percent of the respondents opposed the move, while 36 percent supported it.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party stood at 39 percent, down 2 percentage points from the previous survey, while the main opposition People Power Party saw its rating increase 5 percentage points to 25 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap