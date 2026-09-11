Lee's approval rating continues to slide, at lowest point since taking office 

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a town-hall meeting held at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 4. NEWS1

A Gallup poll showed President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 38 percent amid criticism of his real estate policies and Cabinet nominations, while 51 percent voiced their disapproval.

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he took office, a poll showed Friday, amid growing criticism over his recent Cabinet reshuffle, housing policies and livelihood concerns.

In a Gallup Korea survey of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted from Tuesday through Thursday, only 38 percent positively assessed Lee's handling of state affairs, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, while 51 percent gave a negative assessment.

The approval rating marked the lowest level in a Gallup poll since Lee took office in June last year.

Among those who negatively assessed Lee's performance, 24 percent cited his real estate policies, followed by personnel appointments at 16 percent and economic and livelihood issues at 10 percent.

The pollster said the increase in respondents citing personnel appointments appears to reflect the controversy surrounding Lee's Cabinet picks ahead of their confirmation hearings.

On Lee's nomination of Rep. Kim Seung-won as justice minister, 43 percent said the nominee was unfit to serve the post, compared to 22 percent who considered him fit for the job.

For Rep. Yong Hye-in of the minor Basic Income Party, who has been tapped as the new minister of gender equality, 61 percent gave a negative response, while 13 percent said she was fit for the position.

Kim has faced allegations that he illegally lobbied authorities over the approval of a Covid-19 treatment in 2021, while Yong has come under fire over her decision to retain her proportional representation seat in the National Assembly following her appointment, along with alleged nepotism and the way she has run her one-lawmaker party solely on government funding.

Support for the ruling Democratic Party remained unchanged from the previous week at 38 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party fell 1 percentage point to 29 percent.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.





Yonhap