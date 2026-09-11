Lee's approval rating continues to slide, at lowest point since taking office 

Read more
-
Blue House probes ministries over Hormuz deployment leak
The presidential office is investigating leaked details of possible support for Strait of Hormuz security while insisting no deployment decision has been made.
-
How 'Oppagate' puts Kim Seung-won’s Justice Ministry nomination and Korea’s legal overhaul under pressure
The nominee’s alleged role in a Covid-19 trial lobbying case has intensified scrutiny of President Lee Jae Myung’s prosecution reforms.
-
Defense minister nominee Kang Shin-chul accused of housing allocation fraud
Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul denied claims that his family exploited displaced-resident housing benefits for real estate gains as he prepared for confirmation hearings.
-
Family minister nominee Yong Hye-in faces probe over office funds diversion and husband's salary
A complaint by a Seoul city councillor claims that the lawmaker paid her own party 300 million won ($224,000) in dues that were partially used to cover her husband’s salary.