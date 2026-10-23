Lee's approval rating climbs back to 40% for first time since early September

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Hold regulators accountable for reckless leveraged ETF rollout (KOR)
Regulators must disclose who accelerated approval of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds after investors lost more than 6 trillion won ($4.54 billion).
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Calling North Korea’s nukes defensive is dangerous (KOR)
Seoul must reject claims legitimizing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal and weakening the U.S. alliance.
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Hold regulators accountable for reckless leveraged ETF rollout
Regulators must disclose who accelerated approval of single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds after investors lost more than 6 trillion won ($4.54 billion).
-
Calling North Korea’s nukes defensive is dangerous
Seoul must reject claims legitimizing Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal and weakening the U.S. alliance.