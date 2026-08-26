Lee’s approval falls below 40 percent as Blue House vows economic focus

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First hearing on integrated military academy devolves into 'barking dogs' versus 'gangsters'
Alumni and cadets fiercely opposed Korea's plan to unify Army, Navy and Air Force academies at the first public hearing.
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Land minister, Seoul mayor fail to bridge gap on government's Yongsan Park housing plans
Land Minister Kim Yun-duk and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, however, made progress regarding the mayor's proposal to use the Tancheon Water Recycling Center as an alternative site.
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PPP leader vows sweeping party overhaul to win 2028 general elections
People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok pledged reforms to broaden support, empower members and prepare for the 2028 general elections.
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Housing development to be limited to green space in Gyeonggi, land minister says
Kim Yun-duk said the 73,000 units in the plan will not encroach on park space in Seoul as the debate on the issue continues.