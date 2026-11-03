Lee’s 2027 summit diplomacy budget revives criticism of Democratic Party double standards

President Lee Jae Myung, left, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung arrive at an airport in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 17. NEWS1

The proposed 65.3 billion won ($48 million) allocation for presidential overseas trips is drawing opposition scrutiny after the ruling party condemned similar spending under Yoon Suk Yeol.

The government's proposed 65.33 billion won ($48 million) budget for summit diplomacy in 2027, including President Lee Jae Myung's overseas trips, is sparking accusations of double standards against the ruling Democratic Party (DP).

Although the allocation is slightly lower than this year's total spending, including reserve funds, it exceeds previous years' budgets and comes after the DP denounced the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's 57.73 billion won allocation for summit diplomacy in 2023 as a “Guinness World Records-worthy waste of taxpayers' money.”

This year's total summit diplomacy budget stands at 65.63 billion won — an initial allocation of 28.99 billion won and an additional 36.63 billion won in reserve funds. The proposed budget for next year is therefore about 300 million won lower than this year's total.

Despite this, many political observers expect the overseas travel budget, which exceeds 60 billion won, to become a major point of contention during the National Assembly's budget deliberations.

The proposed allocation is substantially higher than the 29.56 billion won budgeted for 2025 and the 27.11 billion won for 2024.

President Lee has already personally entered the fray in an earlier clash over his overseas trips.

“The president has traveled overseas frequently, and Kim Hea Kyung always seems to accompany him,” Rep. Kim Seung-su, the People Power Party's (PPP) deputy floor leader, said during a parliamentary audit by the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee on Thursday, implying that Lee was spending too much time traveling abroad rather than focusing on pressing domestic issues.

Two days later, Lee shared a post on X titled “Do presidential overseas trips look like mere sightseeing?” and wrote, “They say a Buddha sees only Buddhas, while a pig sees only pigs. People see only what they know, so I hope you'll understand.”

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, right, and former first lady Kim Keon Hee wave as they board the presidential aircraft, Air Force One, at London Stansted Airport on Nov. 23, 2023. YONHAP

PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok fired back by bringing up Lee’s past remark.

“Have you forgotten your own past, when you hurled insults and called it 'sucker diplomacy'?” Jang said.

The PPP has vowed to scrutinize the proposed budget.

“The government must first explain to the public the grounds for the budget increase,” said Choi Eun-seok, PPP’s chief floor spokesperson.

The Foreign Ministry maintains that the allocation is justified, citing increases in exchange rates and inflation since 2023, when former President Yoon made 13 overseas trips on a summit diplomacy budget of 57.73 billion won.

“The budget proposal was calculated based on the estimated costs of 13 overseas trips scheduled for next year,” a ministry official said. “Moreover, expenses that previously required additional reserve funds have been incorporated into the regular budget, where they will be subject to parliamentary review.”

A DP lawmaker on the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee also defended the spending.

“With Korea's international standing rising and foreign leaders all asking the president to visit, how can he simply refuse?” the lawmaker said. “The criticism is out of touch with reality.”

The PPP, however, suspects the government could later seek additional reserve funds.

“Just because the government has allocated funds in the regular budget doesn't mean it can't draw on reserve funds later,” PPP Rep. Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, said.

“Inflating the regular budget for summit diplomacy while leaving the door open to additional reserve funds later is a textbook example of double standards.”





BY SON SUNG-BAE, RYU HYO-RIM [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]