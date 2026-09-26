Lee wraps state visit to Mexico with 17 MOUs, vows to speed along bilateral trade agreement

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum pose after their joint press appearance at the Mexican presidential palace on Sept. 24 after their bilateral summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung concluded his Mexico visit after signing 17 agreements and pledging deeper supply chain and high-tech cooperation.

MEXICO CITY — Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Saturday wrapped up a state visit to Mexico where he held a bilateral summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to strengthen supply chain cooperation and speed along a bilateral trade agreement.

On the occasion of the summit, the two sides signed 17 memorandums of understanding (MOU) and agreements in areas including mutual financial cooperation, AI, aerospace industry, defense matters, intellectual property, police intelligence, academic exchange and tourism.

On Thursday, Lee and Sheinbaum held their bilateral summit at the National Palace, attended an MOU signing ceremony and held a joint press appearance. They also hosted a business roundtable attended by some 30 officials and business leaders from the two countries. Korean attendees included chiefs of Korea’s top conglomerates and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.

The two leaders through their bilateral summit agreed to deepen cooperation on stable supply chains and in advanced sectors including AI, digital technology, aerospace and the defense industry.

Lee emphasized during the state visit the necessity of concluding a Korea-Mexico trade agreement, calling it “crucial for expanding bilateral trade and investment” and enabling a stable business environment during his summit talks with Sheinbaum.

The two leaders adopted the “2026–2030 Korea-Mexico Joint Action Plan,” setting the direction of bilateral cooperation for the next five years. The plan covered the areas of trade, finance, investment and development cooperation; AI and space; culture and education; agriculture and fishery; defense security and anticorruption.

Regarding supply chains, Lee said during the joint press briefing that the two sides agreed to launch a dialogue channel between their relevant ministries to discuss crude oil and other critical resources.

Mexico is the world’s largest producer of silver and the one of the largest oil producers in the world. It is also a leading producer of fluorite, essential for production of semiconductor chips and lithium-ion battery components.

On Friday, Lee attended a Korea-Mexico business forum at the World Trade Center attended by approximately 50 business leaders, including SK’s Chey Tae-won, LG’s Koo, Korea International Trade Association Chairman Yoon Jin-sik, LS Chairman Koo Ja-eun, Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, Kia CEO Song Ho-sung, Posco International CEO Lee Kye-in and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

“Mexico is a pivotal pillar of the North American supply chain and a global production hub leading high-tech manufacturing sectors such as automobiles, electronics and aerospace,” Lee said. “For Korean companies, Mexico is more than just a production base: It is a crucial strategic partner connecting North America with the global market.”

“Given the complementary nature of our industrial and economic structures, a trade agreement between Korea and Mexico would undoubtedly serve as a solid foundation for elevating our economic cooperation to the next level,” Lee added during the business forum.

Korea is hoping to reach with Mexico a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), a trade agreement designed to strengthen economic cooperation across trade, investment, industry and supply chains, a Blue House official told reporters Friday.

On Friday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung attended the Mexico K-Expo to encourage Korean companies and also watch dance performances by K-pop enthusiasts.

Later Friday night, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung watched Korean boy band Stray Kids’ concert, an event celebrating cultural ties between Korea and Mexico, at Estadio GNP Seguros. They also met with 10 Mexican youths to discuss K-pop’s universal appeal.

Lee and Kim were set to arrive in Korea Sunday, wrapping a weeklong tour which earlier took them to New York for the UN General Assembly and a bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]