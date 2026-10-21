Lee, WHO chief discuss health security

President Lee Jae Myung, right, shakes hands with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus prior to their meeting on Oct. 21, 2026, at the Blue House in central Seoul. BLUE HOUSE

President Lee Jae Myung and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed deeper cooperation on health security, AI and biotechnology in Seoul.

President Lee Jae Myung met with World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen health care cooperation, Lee's office said.

The meeting at the Blue House came as Tedros visits Seoul to attend the World Bio Summit 2026, which the WHO is hosting with Korea on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the meeting, Lee stressed the need for Korea to expand its role and contributions to the international community, presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said in a written briefing.

Lee also expressed hope that Seoul would continue to expand its cooperation with WHO in health security.

The president asked Tedros to help ensure that more highly skilled Koreans could contribute to the WHO, noting that Korea has transformed itself from a recipient of international assistance into a major contributor.

Tedros thanked Korea for its efforts to strengthen cooperation with WHO and promote global health, saying he was well aware of the country's development experience.

Stressing the importance of equitable international cooperation in AI, Tedros expressed hope for expanded cooperation with Korea in AI and biotechnology.

The two sides also exchanged views on international coordination to prevent and respond to infectious diseases.





Yonhap