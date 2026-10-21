Lee, WHO chief discuss health security

Read more
-
Ruling party must end its indecision on workweek exemptions (KOR)
The Democratic Party’s competing bills expose hesitation over labor rules crucial to major industrial projects.
-
Ruling party must end its indecision on workweek exemptions
The Democratic Party’s competing bills expose hesitation over labor rules crucial to major industrial projects.
-
Gov't denies that presidential visit caused delays for 512 flights to and from Jeju
The delays, which affected 1,700 passengers, occurred on the same day that President Lee Jae Myung traveled to Jeju Island to attend the National Sports Festival's opening ceremony.
-
'I asked Gemini': Lee cites AI to defend investigative chiefs' Cabinet attendance
Korean President Lee Jae Myung used Google's Gemini to defend the attendance of SCIA and Prosecution Service chiefs at a Cabinet meeting, drawing opposition criticism over agency independence.