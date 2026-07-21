Lee vows to root out speculation to stabilize housing market

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NPS becomes an amplifier, not a stabilizer (KOR)
Critics say the National Pension Service amplified market volatility by delaying stock sales and shifting asset-allocation rules amid political pressure.
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NPS becomes an amplifier, not a stabilizer
Critics say the National Pension Service amplified market volatility by delaying stock sales and shifting asset-allocation rules amid political pressure.
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PPP lambastes Lee for 'unprecedented hypocrisy' in sale of $2M apartment
The opposition party accused the president of dodging his own government's real estate regulations by using seller financing in the deal.
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PPP filibusters as DP moves to extend Yoon special counsel
The ruling party moved to keep the special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol working through late August, drawing a filibuster from the opposition.