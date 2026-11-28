President Lee Jae Myung applauds after delivering congratulatory remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for GS’s AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, on Nov. 28. YONHAP

In a congratulatory address marking the groundbreaking of GS's AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, President Lee Jae Myung pledged to dedicate all government resources to establishing Korea as a global leader in the AI industry.

President Lee Jae Myung pledged on Saturday to mobilize all government resources to establish Korea as a global leader in AI.

In a congratulatory address marking the groundbreaking of GS’s AI data center in Donghae, Gangwon, Lee said that the world is engaged in a “war without gunfire” to secure technological superiority and shape a new global order.

“In this unprecedented race among nations, falling even a single step behind could condemn us to forever playing catch-up,” he said. “Conversely, being just one step ahead could allow us to become a game-changing leader [in the AI industry] and unlock limitless opportunities.”

He also highlighted Gangwon’s role in Korea’s industrialization and its potential to become a major AI hub.

“Gangwon was at the heart of [Korea’s] industrialization that shaped [the country] into what it is today,” Lee said. “The coal mined in Gangwon fueled industrial sites across the country, and cement produced from [the province’s] abundant limestone laid the foundations for roads connecting the nation and countless factories.”

“Just as Gangwon’s hard work and resources underpinned Korea’s remarkable economic growth, the region will now take the reins as a key hub leading the AI industry,” he continued, adding that the data center, envisioned as Asia’s largest AI infrastructure facility, would lead to investments from global companies.

Lee expressed confidence that the large-scale investment would mark a turning point for regional innovation, enabling local businesses, communities and talent to grow together. He also credited officials from the Gangwon provincial government and Donghae city government for their proactive administrative support in facilitating the investment.

“The fact that an AI investment of this scale is taking place outside the greater Seoul area makes the [establishment of this data center] particularly meaningful,” he said. “Building on this example, the government will do its utmost to ensure that AI data centers become a driving force for revitalizing regional economies.

“Just as the sun rising here in Donghae illuminates Korea, I believe that this data center breaking ground today will light the way toward [the country’s] future as a leading AI nation.”





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]