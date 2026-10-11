Lee vows to communicate more directly with public: Official

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Korea delays CPTPP bid amid farmer backlash
President Lee Jae Myung has halted a planned 2026 application to the Pacific trade pact, prioritizing trust with farmers and fishers over an immediate push for export diversification.
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Seoul-Washington intelligence ties appear strained as security talks continue to stall
Progress in Korea’s $350 billion investment package has failed to make the headway the Blue House expected.
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Washington expects Seoul to ‘uphold standards of decadeslong alliance’ as intelligence friction persists
The statement from a senior U.S. official comes after South Korea’s intelligence service said it was excluded from a June trilateral meeting.
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Two parties, no winners: South Korean voters turn away from both DP and PPP
A Gallup Korea survey found unaffiliated voters at a three-year high as incidents, infighting and insults erode trust in both parties and the political process overall.