President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting at the construction site of SK Group's AI data center in Ulsan on Nov. 21. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to overhaul the legal basis for technology use on tests, review how national certification exams are managed and consider printing a legal warning and adding identification marks to test papers.

President Lee Jae Myung pledged to close legal gaps that allow test-takers to cheat by using AI on Sunday, the same day that his education minister offered to resign over the handling of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

“The fairness of exams is a principle that can never be compromised,” Lee wrote on X. “Concerns of AI-assisted cheating are spreading to now involve […] essay exams and school tests.”

“It is difficult to come up with measures that perfectly address [the issue] at once,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that we can wait until such perfect measures can be imposed. We will quickly implement the measures that we can take now and keep making up for what is lacking.”

Lee said that he would first order a full overhaul of the legal basis for using technology on exams to block people from photographing test papers and distributing those photos during the exam. He said that he would also instruct ministries and agencies to jointly review how national certification tests and others are managed and revise related laws where needed.

Lee added that he would order officials to review printing a legal warning on exam papers and adding unique identification marks to them so that if one is photographed or leaked, the government can trace the source.

“We will hold those who cheat accountable to the end,” he wrote.

“AI is rapidly changing our lives. But no matter how much technology advances, the principle of fairness must not be shaken. I will see the measures needed to protect the fairness of exams through.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]