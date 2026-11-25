President Lee Jae Myung wrote on X that the government is working to revise laws involving domestic abuse, in which perpetrators can avoid punishment if their victims express that they do not want them to be punished.

President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday that the government will seek to revise the law to allow perpetrators of domestic violence to be punished even when their victims fail or refuse to file a complaint against them.

The president made the remarks in a post on his X account to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, adding that it was the state’s duty to create a society where women can live without fear.

In Korea, perpetrators of domestic violence can avoid punishment if their victims express that they do not want them to be punished. However, the law has been criticized over concerns that perpetrators may pressure victims into withholding their consent to punish them and that the lack of consequences could lead to more serious violence in the future.

Citing a recent series of crimes involving domestic violence, stalking and dating abuse, Lee said that the government had failed to “safeguard precious lives despite warning signs and calls for help.”

“[The government] will revise the law to make it possible to hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable even if victims do not want them punished,” the president wrote.

“Failure to safeguard victims from violence should not continue,” he added, writing that the government will soon announce a series of relevant measures.

The presidential office earlier said that the Cabinet broadly agreed on the need to have domestic violence offenders punished regardless of their victims’ wishes.





Yonhap