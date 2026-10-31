Lee visits southeastern province to inspect pilot basic income scheme

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Lee says multicultural family support must not cause 'reverse discrimination'
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea should support multicultural families but review policies he says could create unfair preferential treatment.
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Korea weighing naval unit role to protect Hormuz shipping, says national security chief
National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Seoul is considering stronger naval operations to protect South Korean vessels and oil routes while avoiding involvement in war.
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Lee Jae Myung vows stronger Korea-U.S. alliance at Chosin Reservoir ceremony
President Lee Jae Myung honored Korean War veterans and pledged to deepen Korea's alliance with the United States.
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President's remarks fuel discrimination controversy (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung faces calls for greater care after comments on foreign workers and multicultural families sparked discrimination concerns.