Lee visits southeastern province to inspect pilot basic income scheme

President Lee Jae Myung visited North Gyeongsang to inspect South Korea’s rural basic income pilot, which provides 150,000 won ($112) monthly vouchers to residents in depopulated counties.

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President Lee Jae Myung, center, attends a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon disaster at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 29.

President Lee Jae Myung visited North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday to inspect a government pilot program providing a monthly basic income to residents in depopulated rural towns.

Lee shared details of his unannounced trip to the southeastern province in a social media post, extending greetings to residents in Yeongyang and Cheongsong counties.

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The Lee administration has introduced the basic income scheme to provide local residents with 150,000 won ($112) per month in gift vouchers. A total of 69 counties nationwide have been designated as population-declining regions, 17 of which are currently running the pilot program.


Yonhap


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