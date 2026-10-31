Lee visits southeastern province to inspect pilot basic income scheme

President Lee Jae Myung, center, attends a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the Itaewon disaster at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Oct. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung visited North Gyeongsang to inspect South Korea’s rural basic income pilot, which provides 150,000 won ($112) monthly vouchers to residents in depopulated counties.

President Lee Jae Myung visited North Gyeongsang Province on Saturday to inspect a government pilot program providing a monthly basic income to residents in depopulated rural towns.

Lee shared details of his unannounced trip to the southeastern province in a social media post, extending greetings to residents in Yeongyang and Cheongsong counties.

The Lee administration has introduced the basic income scheme to provide local residents with 150,000 won ($112) per month in gift vouchers. A total of 69 counties nationwide have been designated as population-declining regions, 17 of which are currently running the pilot program.





Yonhap



