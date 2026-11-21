The president said he will ask government ministries how to prepare the necessary work force while touting regional development.

President Lee Jae Myung visited the construction site of SK’s AI data center in Ulsan on Saturday, stressing the need to accelerate the project.

“The whole world is competing right now, and speed is everything,” Lee said, speaking at an indoor briefing after inspecting the site.

“Speed is key not only to meeting our domestic needs but also to competing internationally,” he said. “I will also ask government ministries to give considerable thought to how we can prepare the necessary work force.”

SK’s AI data center, which is being built in Ulsan with the goal of beginning operations in the second half of 2027, is a key piece of infrastructure for the AI industry. Lee visited the project site in the Gyeongsang region after attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a "megaproject" in the Chungcheong region last week as the country pushes ahead with large-scale initiatives aimed at strengthening competitiveness in semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers.

At the site, the president recalled visiting the launch ceremony for the Ulsan AI data center as his first visit to an industrial site since taking office in June last year.

“It is already nearing completion. I would like to extend my special thanks to SK officials for deciding to make such a bold investment and pushing ahead with the project at such speed,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Lee praised SK for its investment and the pace of the project.

“AI data centers are major sources of demand for semiconductors and also key infrastructure supporting physical AI, including robots and self-driving vehicles,” he said.

“Just as the Gyeongbu Expressway paved the way for Korea’s industrialization, I believe an AI highway will pave the way for the country’s AI transformation in the years ahead,” he added.

Lee also expressed hope that the Ulsan data center would help attract further investment from global AI companies.

President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, visits the construction site of SK’s AI data center in Ulsan on Nov. 21. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“Investment in AI infrastructure has largely been concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, but this time it is taking place mainly in regional areas,” he said. “I think this will serve as a real-world example proving that such projects can also succeed outside the capital region and create new momentum for growth.”

Lee went on to criticize the problems caused by the concentration of resources in the Seoul metropolitan area, saying regional megaprojects could serve as a key means of achieving balanced national development.

During a briefing on the construction progress shortly after arriving, Lee asked SK managers whether the project was facing a shortage of construction workers. When they replied that there was a shortage, he said he was concerned.

The visit was attended by Science and ICT Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, Ulsan Mayor Kim Sang-wook, presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun, National Strategic Investment Adviser Lee Won-ju, senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning Lee Hai-min, SK Telecom CEO Jung Jai-hun, SK Hyper CEO Chung Suk-geun and other SK Group executives.

Lee also shared an article on X on Saturday, reporting that the annual number of foreign tourists visiting Korea had surpassed 20 million as he encouraged international travelers to visit the area.

“I hope many of you will visit Ulsan as well,” he added. “I am soon scheduled to meet Mayor Kim Sang-wook, who is a key tourism asset for Ulsan, as well as National Assembly Rep. Kim Tae-seon and the people of Ulsan.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]