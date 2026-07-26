Lee urges cooperation with U.S. venture capital to push ties deeper into tech, innovation

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Beer diplomacy: Lee Raises a Glass With AI Titans
At a San Francisco dinner and AI summit, President Lee Jae Myung and top tech executives highlighted Korea’s economic outlook and rising role in artificial intelligence.
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Lee says ties with South America entering 'new phase,' seeks cooperation in resources, trade
Korea is entering a "new phase" with South America, according to President Lee Jae Myung, who is pushing for a Mercosur trade deal and expanded cooperation on critical minerals.
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Rebuilding Korea Party elects Shin Chang-sik as new leader
After winning 96.7 percent of support at the Rebuilding Korea Party's national convention, Rep. Shin Chang-sik vowed to position the party as a reformist pillar while preparing for the 2028 general election.
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Korean, global tech companies to pursue partnerships worth more than $950 billion in total
The largest deals involve Samsung Electronics and SK Group, with the former signing a $200 billion deal with Broadcom and the latter a $750 billion agreement with Nvidia and other firms.