Korean President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung take a commemorative photo with world leaders at a welcome banquet for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province in China on Nov. 18. From bottom row from left: Kim, Lee, U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jingping, China’s first lady Peng Liyuan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called for open trade, resilient supply chains and inclusive AI cooperation at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen.

SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called on the members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to strengthen supply chain resilience, warning that rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions threaten regional prosperity

“Even as trade barriers rise, we must remain committed to openness,” Lee said at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.

“We must ensure that the benefits of the AI revolution translate into innovation for all. And we must cooperate more closely on building resilient industrial foundations and stable supply chains.”

The APEC CEO Summit had some 2,000 attendees, including leaders from countries including Russia, Canada, Australia, Russia and Mexico as well as business executives. Executives from Korean companies including Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics and Naver also attended.

Lee noted that growth across the Asia-Pacific region is closely intertwined, thus addressing instability in any one country in both the security abd economic sphere as become a shared challenge,

“Recent geopolitical crises and the resulting supply chain disruptions have actually shown just how deeply interconnected economies, industrial structures and people’s lives are across the Asia-Pacific region,” Lee said. “The international community must work together to establish systems for the early identification of supply chain risks and ensure a stable supply of critical minerals and energy.”

Lee also stressed that Korea is actively pursuing its “Manufacturing AX” initiative, or pairing AI technology with its manufacturing capabilities.

President Lee Jae Myung delivers an address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“Through this initiative, we aim to deploy AI widely across industries, boosting productivity while also creating new industries and markets,” Lee said. “However, if only leading economies and companies cooperate on AI, we will see limited potential for growth, and AI could become a catalyst for economic fragmentation.”

He then said that businesses in developing economies must be able to use AI to boost productivity, while small enterprises need opportunities to turn their ideas into new products and services.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the leaders who spoke at the business summit. U.S. President Donald Trump also arrived in Shenzhen Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Lee had a lunch meeting with Koreans living in China and unveiled his vision to establish a mutually beneficial economic cooperation model with China centered on future-oriented industries such as AI, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Lee identified southern China as a hub for high-tech industries and as a strategic base for bilateral economic cooperation, emphasizing his commitment to fostering future-oriented collaboration.

“Korea and China are actively pursuing future-oriented cooperation across all sectors, including social, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges,” Lee said at the luncheon. “In particular, we intend to build mutually beneficial cooperation models in emerging industries such as AI, renewable energy and biotechnology.”

He added that South China "is a hub where innovative technologies, finance, trade, and talent converge, making it the ideal place to lead the future for both our nations.”

Korea and China concluded follow-up negotiations for the Korea-China FTA regarding services and investment Wednesday.

Later Wednesday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung attended a dinner banquet for APEC leaders attended by Trump and Putin.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]