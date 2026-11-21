President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior secretaries at the Blue House on Nov. 20. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president announced the trip on social media a day after returning from the Philippines and China.

President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday he is visiting the southern port city of Ulsan, a day after he concluded a four-day trip to the Philippines and China.

Lee posted the comments on social media while sharing a link, saying the number of foreign visitors to the country surpassed 20 million this year.

"I am on a visit to Ulsan," he said on X as he urged more visitors to come to the city. "I will meet Mayor Kim Sang-wook, Rep. Kim Tae-seon and the citizens of Ulsan, the key tourist attraction of the city."

Rep. Kim is a ruling Democratic Party lawmaker representing Ulsan's Dong Ward.





Yonhap



