Lee to preside over Cabinet meeting on 2027 government budget proposal

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Foreign minister survives reshuffle as Seoul opts for continuity amid strains with Washington
After speculation arose over Cho Hyun's dismissal in a larger-than-expected shake-up, the Blue House appears to oppose changing horses in midstream.
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The double-edged sword of Korea's comprehensive property tax
The retreat from taxing nonresident single-home owners exposes a reform focused on Seoul's most expensive districts and the need for a broader tax overhaul.
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New nomination panel is proper way out of Supreme Court impasse
A fresh recommendation committee is the clearest legal path to resolve the clash over a rejected Supreme Court nominee.
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Ruling party needs consensus between rival factions
Korea’s Democratic Party must balance support for President Lee Jae Myung with internal diversity to curb polarization and avoid a damaging split.