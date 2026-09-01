Lee to preside over Cabinet meeting on 2027 government budget proposal

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a youth-related event held at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 28. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung is set to approve a budget proposal exceeding 800 million won ($584.1 billion) before its submission to the National Assembly.

President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to review and approve the government's budget proposal for next year.

The Lee administration is seeking to draw up a budget exceeding 800 trillion won ($584.1 billion) for next year, up 10 percent or more from this year, amid expectations of increased tax revenue stemming from a semiconductor boom.

By law, the government is required to submit its budget proposal to the National Assembly at least 120 days before the start of next year, making Thursday this year's deadline. A proposal also needs to be reviewed in a Cabinet meeting and approved by the president before it can be submitted.

Once the budget bill is presented to the National Assembly, lawmakers are expected to finalize it by December after adjustments through a review process.





Yonhap



