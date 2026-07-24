Lee to embark on trip to San Francisco, 3 South American countries

Read more
-
Work with local governments before searching for land (KOR)
President Lee signaled tougher property taxes and lending curbs, but experts say lasting housing reform will depend on balanced tax changes and closer cooperation with local governments on supply.
-
Why politics shuts its eyes and ears (KOR)
The Lee administration is sidelining dissent on Seoul's housing supply and prosecutorial reform despite mounting public concern.
-
New U.S. Ambassador Steel says she will depart for Korea next week
Ambassador Michelle Steel says she will leave for Korea next week, with strengthening the Seoul-Washington alliance as her top priority.
-
Korea, U.S. open shipbuilding partnership center to advance 'MASGA' initiative
The new center will help drive Seoul’s planned $150 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding through joint research, work force training and supply chain cooperation.