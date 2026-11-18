Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their bilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS JOINT PRESS CORPS

At their Shenzhen summit, the leaders also pledged deeper economic cooperation as regional security talks loom.

SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung stressed that ensuring peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of Beijing and Seoul at a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as key regional players gather in Shenzhen.

“For the strategic cooperative partnership between South Korea and China to mature and flourish, peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula must be ensured,” Lee said in his opening remarks on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The South Korean and Chinese leaders’ bilateral talks come on the eve of a closely watched trilateral summit between Xi, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, expected to discuss regional security matters including the North Korean nuclear issue.

“As peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula serve the common interests of both our nations, I hope we can join efforts to usher in an era of peaceful coexistence on the peninsula,” Lee told Xi during talks at Qilin Mountain Villa, a key official reception venue, in Nanshan District, Shenzhen.

Lee also expressed hopes that the two nations could “further advance a horizontal and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship in the economic sphere, building on the conclusion of negotiations for the South Korea-China FTA on services and investment.”

South Korea and China’s FTA entered into force in December 2015, and follow-up negotiations on services and investment were launched in March 2018.

“Although the current international landscape is undergoing rapid change, both China and South Korea are beneficiaries of multilateralism and free trade,” Xi said in his opening remarks. “China is committed to strengthening communication and coordination with South Korea to safeguard the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, while further enhancing cooperation to shape the global governance system.”

This marks Lee’s third summit with Xi since taking office. The two leaders held their first bilateral talks on the margins of the APEC summit hosted in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, one year ago, and South Korea turned the baton to China to host the APEC.

“South Korea and China are close, friendly neighbors and strategic cooperative partners,” Xi told Lee through an interpreter. “While our national circumstances may differ, we share the same fundamental goal: to pursue the well-being and happiness of our respective peoples.”

Xi noted that next year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Beijing.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, center left, holds a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, in Shenzhen, China, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Nov. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“We should take this opportunity to reflect on our past experiences, plan for the future together and promote the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea relations, which will, in turn, deliver greater benefits to both sides,” Xi said.

He added that China is committed to working alongside South Korea to advance various agendas, including a free trade area of ​​the Asia-Pacific and the development of an Asia-Pacific community, “making a greater contribution to peace and prosperity in the region.”

Lee likewise noted that over the past year a “full restoration of South Korea-China relations has firmly taken root.” He noted that in the first half of this year, trade volume between the two nations surged by nearly 50 percent compared to the same period last year, and the number of people-to-people exchanges is expected to surpass 10 million for the first time since 2019.

Lee urged further encouragement of people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and continued initiatives, such as the introduction of giant pandas, to “help open the hearts of our two peoples toward one another.”

“I hope that we can build upon this momentum, moving beyond a full restoration of ties toward a more mature strategic cooperative partnership,” Lee added.

Marking the 35th anniversary of bilateral ties, Lee said he hopes to “work together to turn this significant milestone into a new driving force for the development of our bilateral relationship.

After wrapping up a trip to the Philippines for the Asean summit, Lee arrived in Shenzhen early Wednesday to attend APEC meetings in China through Thursday.

The China-U.S.-Russia leaders' meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Qilin Mountain Villa, amid concerns by observers of a Yalta 2.0 scenario.

U.S. President Trump took part in Asean meetings in Manila on Tuesday and has indicated he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told White House reporters Wednesday that Trump is “serious” about meeting with Kim, as the “president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession.”

"If we have a problem with North Korea, the only way we are ever going to solve it is if we engage with them," Rubio said.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]