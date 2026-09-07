Lee taps ex-prosecutor to lead new investigation agency

President Lee Jae Myung nominated former senior prosecutor Kim Ji-yong to head the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency before its October launch.

Published
Kim Ji-yong, nominated as the inaugural chief of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency

President Lee Jae Myung has nominated a former senior prosecutor as the inaugural head of the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency ahead of the new investigation body's scheduled launch next month, a presidential spokesperson said Monday.

Lee plans to refer the nomination of Kim Ji-yong, former chief of the criminal affairs department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, to the National Assembly for a confirmation hearing, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

The announcement came after Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung recommended Kim to Lee for appointment as head of the new agency, scheduled to launch on Oct. 2 and assume investigative authority after prosecutors are stripped of all investigative powers under a revised Criminal Procedure Act.

Describing Kim as well-versed in investigations, Kang said Kim is well suited for the task of promptly establishing and leading the new agency.


Yonhap

Related Article


social affairs serious crimes investigation agency nomination korea investigation

Read more

See more articles