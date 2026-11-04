Lee set to launch new YouTube program to communicate with public

President Lee Jae Myung will launch a biweekly YouTube program to explain his policies and respond directly to public questions.

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(서울=뉴스1) 이재명 기자 = 성기홍 홍보소통수석은 4일 청와대 춘추관에서 대통령의 신규 유튜브 프로그램 '대통령의 Y'를 선보인다고 브리핑을 통해 밝혔다.사진은 이재명 대통령의 유튜브 촬영 장면 모습. (청와대 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지) 2026.11.4/뉴스1
President Lee Jae Myung, left, records an episode of his new YouTube program at the Blue House in central Seoul, on Nov. 4.

President Lee Jae Myung will launch a YouTube program aimed at explaining his state administration to the public and answering people's questions, a presidential official said Wednesday.

The first 30-minute episode of the new program, "President's Y," will air Thursday night on the president's YouTube channel, and new episodes will be released every two to three weeks, according to Lee's press secretary, Seong Ghi-hong.

During the prefilmed program, Lee plans to "voice his frank opinions in the language of the people in a comfortable atmosphere and answer questions from the public," Seong told a press briefing.

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The new program is part of Lee's efforts to communicate better with the public and provide more sufficient explanations of his thoughts and policies, the presidential official added.


Yonhap

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