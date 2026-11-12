Lee set to attend Asean, APEC summits as North Korea diplomacy speculation intensifies

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac holds a press briefing announcing President Lee Jae Myung’s four-day tour to take part in Asean-related meetings in Manila, Philippines, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 12. JOINT PRESS CORPS

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Manila and Shenzhen to discuss regional security, supply chains and support for renewed inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea dialogue.

President Lee Jae Myung will take a four-day trip next week to attend Asean-related summits in Manila, the Philippines, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, the Blue House announced Thursday.

Lee will depart Monday for a two-day visit to Manila to attend meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and partner countries, then head to Shenzhen in China’s southern Guangdong Province Wednesday to take part in the APEC summit, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul.

“We intend to take the lead in discussing solutions to shared regional challenges such as energy supply chains, transnational crime and food security, and highlight South Korea’s contributions,” Wi said.

The APEC summit is expected to bring together world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

With speculation swirling about potential North Korea-U.S. talks on the margins of the APEC summit, Wi said, “We aim to reaffirm the steadfast support of Asean and APEC member states for our policy of peaceful coexistence and shared growth on the Korean Peninsula, and to convey a positive message regarding peace and stability in the region."

On Monday, Lee will attend the South Korea-Mekong summit to discuss cooperation on critical minerals, combating transnational crime and other areas, Wi said. The countries along the Mekong River are Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.

On Tuesday, Lee will take part in the Asean-plus-three summit, involving South Korea, China and Japan. In the afternoon, Lee will attend the East Asia Summit, a multilateral strategic dialogue, to outline a vision for future regional cooperation and share a proposal for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, Wi said.

On Wednesday, Lee will head to China and attend an APEC welcome banquet in Shenzhen hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife.

At the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Thursday, Lee will convey Seoul’s commitment to making constructive contributions to APEC's development and the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region, Wi said.

“We will continue to pursue diplomacy that delivers tangible benefits to our people and businesses by strengthening substantive cooperation with key nations," Wi said. "We intend to request the continued support and constructive contributions of regional nations toward our government’s efforts to resume inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. dialogue, and to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."





A worker walks past a promotion board for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in China on Oct. 20. REUTERS/ YONHAP

Lee could also hold bilateral talks during his Asia trip, but the Blue House said such meetings are still being scheduled and will be confirmed later.

A Seoul official downplayed speculation that Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could meet around or during the APEC summit in China. The APEC gathering is a rare event that brings together the key players on the Korean Peninsula issue.

On whether North Korea will attend the APEC summit, a senior South Korean presidential official told reporters that the “probability might not be high” but didn’t rule out talks before or after the summit.

"There are many unpredictable factors, making it difficult to say anything definitive, but we view the likelihood as low,” the official said.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, greets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during their historic summit on Sentosa Island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. AP/YONHAP

Regarding media reports about a potential summit between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, the official said, "Since we can’t rule out the possibility that issues concerning the Korean Peninsula might be discussed, we are engaging in necessary communication with the relevant countries."

The official also discussed Seoul's ongoing friction with Kyiv over Ukraine's disclosure of the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war to South Korea, saying that both sides “are making efforts to resolve the issue, so we expect to see progress."

The official said a “productive discussion took place between the South Korean and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Paris.”

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks on the margins of the Group of 7 gathering in France on Tuesday, where Seoul stressed it would continue efforts to offer humanitarian aid and support for the war-torn country's reconstruction.

Korea hosted the APEC summit in Gyeongju last year, where Xi attended the handover ceremony to announce Shenzhen as the next APEC venue.

Lee will wrap up his two-country trip next Thursday.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]