Lee says welfare for vulnerable must be 'fair,' calls for creation of cybersecurity czar

President Lee Jae Myung takes his seat after the opening ceremony of a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3, where he called for fairness in support for the vulnerable. YONHAP

President Lee warned that unfair aid can fuel hatred against vulnerable people while urging a centralized cybersecurity response to escalating hacking threats.

President Lee Jae Myung told his Cabinet on Tuesday that support for the vulnerable must be fair and reasonable. Even small benefits that continue without a sound basis can erode public trust and give those who stoke hatred against the vulnerable a pretext, Lee warned.

At the same meeting, Lee also asked the government to consider setting up a “cybersecurity czar” body to oversee the country’s scattered security functions, and said actual transaction prices for apartments in major parts of Seoul are dropping to a surprising degree.

“The national community has a duty to look after the hardships of the socially and economically disadvantaged and to carefully prepare measures to support them,” Lee said at the Blue House meeting. “In that process, the principles of fairness and reasonableness must also be taken into account.”

“That is because a benefit, however small and trivial it may seem, can damage the community’s trust in the system if it continues without a reasonable basis,” Lee said. “This not only weakens the foundation that keeps policy sustainable but can also give those who incite hatred against the vulnerable a pretext for incitement.”

Lee drew criticism last week for sharing an online post objecting to multicultural families’ priority access to public postpartum care centers, and for saying foreign farm workers add little to the economy because they send their earnings home. On Friday, Lee warned on X that preferential treatment seen as excessive or unfair could give far-right agitators a pretext to attack multicultural families.

“I ask the government to once again carefully review the support criteria and implementation of public services closely tied to people’s daily lives,” Lee said. “If there is anything unreasonable or unfair that is hard to understand from the public’s point of view, it must be corrected quickly. I ask you to work together to run state affairs in a fair and reasonable way that most of the community can accept, while taking different circumstances into account.”

President Lee Jae Myung appears deep in thought during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. YONHAP

Lee also pointed to a string of recent hacking attacks at home and abroad that exploited security vulnerabilities.

“Not long ago, even the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange suffered astronomical damage from a cyberattack believed to be the work of a hacking group,” Lee said. “As advances in AI make hacking techniques smarter, more sophisticated and more commonplace by the day, the existing security system of inspections and after-the-fact responses is showing clear limits.”

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said last week that hackers stole about $6.3 billion from it.

Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken October 30. REUTERS/YONHAP

“We must put in place a comprehensive prevention system to confront a cybersecurity crisis that has grown to the point of seriously affecting not only people’s daily lives but also the national economy and security,” Lee said. “Above all, we need to build a system that can detect, share and respond to signs of attacks on vulnerabilities in advance.”

“The existing security system must also be fundamentally overhauled so that ever-evolving hacking threats can be blocked preemptively,” Lee added. “Please also thoroughly patch security vulnerabilities in major public services closely tied to people’s lives and in core national infrastructure such as information and communications, energy and finance.”

Several bodies share responsibility for cybersecurity in Korea, including the National Intelligence Service and the Ministry of Science and ICT.

“We also need discussions on setting up a governmentwide response body that covers both the public and private sectors,” Lee said. “I ask you to actively consider forming a strong and effective cybersecurity czar that can oversee and coordinate the security functions now scattered.”

President Lee Jae Myung bangs the gavel to open a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3, where he called for fairness in support for the vulnerable. YONHAP

To lead the digital age, Korea must have world-class cybersecurity capabilities as well as semiconductors and AI, Lee said.

“For people’s safe daily lives and the sustained growth of the national economy, our whole society must join forces on technology, institutions and a change in mindset," Lee said.

Lee also asked ministries to follow up on issues raised during the National Assembly’s annual parliamentary audit on government bodies, which wrapped up last week.

“Just as it helps to keep a good record of the questions you got wrong after taking an exam, running state affairs also requires a process of pinpointing what went wrong and correcting it,” Lee said. “I ask each ministry and agency to closely examine the issues raised in the parliamentary audit and immediately reflect valid criticisms in policy. Follow-up measures on issues directly tied to people’s livelihoods in particular must be managed responsibly to the end.”

Lee turned next to the 2027 budget proposal, which he presented in a speech at the National Assembly on Monday.

President Lee Jae Myung points toward the exit after delivering his speech on the 2027 budget at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 2. YONHAP

“Next year’s budget will go beyond the nation’s finances for a single year to serve as a stepping stone and a compass toward greater growth, warmer lives for ordinary people and a stronger Korea,” Lee said. “We will focus on securing sustainable future growth engines through bold innovation and investment, and on easing polarization and inequality by making sure all citizens share in the fruits.”

“To that end, we will improve people’s lives through the three major livelihood projects and firmly build the pillars of growth through the three mega projects and the seven SEED projects,” Lee said.

The livelihood projects cover housing, jobs and finance for low-income people, while the mega projects center on semiconductors, physical AI and AI data centers. The SEED projects, short for strategic emerging engines for disruptive innovation, cover seven future industries, including small modular reactors, nuclear fusion, quantum technology and aerospace.

President Lee Jae Myung enters the main chamber of the National Assembly in western Seoul on Nov. 2 to deliver his speech on the 2027 budget. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“The global order in politics, the economy, industrial safety and security is in turmoil,” Lee said. “For Korea to stand tall in this environment, the next one to two years will be very important.”

Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party heckled Lee over government debt during Monday’s speech.

“Politics may have its camps, but there can be no ruling or opposition party when it comes to people’s lives and the nation’s future,” Lee said. “I hope our politics will also show a constructive side, not a contest to find fault with the other side but competition and cooperation over who does better for the people and the country.”

“I ask you to join forces to make next year the first year of an unrivaled lead in advanced industries, following industrialization and the information revolution, and the starting point of an era of a richer, stronger country and happier people,” Lee said.

Seoul's apartments are seen from Mount Namsan. YONHAP

Lee added a few words on the housing market.

“There is a lot of talk right now about the outlook for the real estate market, particularly home prices in the greater Seoul area,” Lee said. “Some are even starting to worry about a crash.”

“One of the things the government can do, I think, is properly explain the objective data,” Lee said. “We do release statistics regularly, of course, but I am a little worried about whether they are being conveyed properly.”

Those who profit only when home prices rise appear to be using just part of the data to push things in one direction, Lee said.“For example, apartment listings in Seoul are increasing rapidly, transaction volume is falling very rapidly, and actual transaction prices in major areas are dropping to a surprising degree. Of course, there are areas where that is not the case,” the president said.

Lee has repeatedly vowed to root out real estate speculation since taking office in June 2025.

“What is clear is that home prices in Korea are abnormally high, and that for Korea’s future we must shed the stigma of being a republic of real estate speculation,” Lee said.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]