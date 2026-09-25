Lee says there is ‘absolutely no chance’ his term will go past June 2030 in Mexico visit

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a dinner meeting with the Korean community in Mexico at a hotel in Mexico City on Sept. 24. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Korean President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed in Mexico that he will not seek re-election, while urging "restraint" in pursuing reforms.

MEXICO CITY — Korean President Lee Jae Myung reiterated that he will not seek re-election while speaking to the Korean community in Mexico during a state visit to the country Thursday.

“There is absolutely no chance I’ll be going past June 2, 2030, so please rest assured if anyone is worried about that,” Lee said at a dinner event with some 150 Korean residents in Mexico City.

June 2030 marks the end of his five-year term, and his remarks were interpreted as a reaffirmation of his intention not to seek re-election through constitutional reform.

Lee in his press conference Friday also stated that his presidential term is “clearly limited under the Constitution” and that he has “absolutely no intention of seeking re-election.”

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik sparked debate after remarks in July over the possibility of Lee's re-election after he said that the issue of a constitutional amendment allowing a sitting president's re-election was ultimately a matter of public opinion and the people's choice. The main opposition People Power Party has accused Lee of refusing to rule out another term because he wanted to extend his presidency through a constitutional amendment.

During the dinner with the Korean community Thursday, Lee also laid out his thoughts on reforms, warning, "Moving too fast and hastily leads to a backlash.”

"When pursuing reform, one ought to exercise appropriate restraint along the path being traveled,” Lee said. “If the situation seems to have changed, there is a tendency to race forward even faster, reflecting a failure to exercise restraint."

His comments were interpreted as being directed at hardliners within the ruling camp, including Rhyu Si-min, a former health minister and liberal commentator who recently launched a scathing attack on Lee’s prosecution reform direction, claiming the president “has deceived the public all along."

Lee cited the French Revolution as an example of such a tendency. He also pointed to the 2004 debate domestically over amending or abolishing the National Security Act.

“There was an opportunity to eliminate the clause regarding the 'praise and incitement' of the enemy from the National Security Act,” Lee said. He said that at the time, the ruling and opposition parties had nearly reached an agreement to “remove at least a few of the most problematic provisions, since abolishing the entire act was deemed unrealistic, but someone suddenly objected, asking, ‘Who on earth abolishes only half a law?’"

"As a result, that provision remains in effect, and someone was recently subjected to a search and seizure operation because of it,” Lee added.

Lee appeared to be referring to Rhyu, who as a first-term lawmaker for the liberal Uri Party in 2004 pushed the "complete abolition" of the National Security Act. In December 2004, the Uri Party leadership had secured a tentative agreement with former President Park Geun-hye, then-leader of the conservative Grand National Party, to abolish Article 9 of the National Security Act. However, the compromise agreement collapsed within the ruling Uri Party due to fierce opposition from hardliners such as Rhyu who demanded more.

Lee criticized the behavior of hardliners within the ruling camp, noting that they “make excessive demands to demonstrate their ideological purity” but noted it was often all talk that “rarely leads to good results in practice."

“I believe it is better to minimize resistance and backlash while achieving tangible, practical results,” Lee added.

Rhyu in a YouTube broadcast Tuesday criticized Lee’s remark made during Friday’s press conference that "separating investigation and indictment was the ultimate goal of prosecution reform.” Rhyu claimed that Lee’s prosecution reform was completely different from the Democratic Party's (DP) stance and what the president had initially pledged as a candidate.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, left, poses for a commemorative photo with children at a dinner with the Korean community in Mexico at a hotel in Mexico City on Sept. 24. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Earlier in the day, Lee held a bilateral summit with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and the two leaders agreed to bolster cultural exchange.

“The power of culture is set to grow immensely, and the cultural industry holds as much promise as high-tech sectors,” Lee said regarding his discussions with Sheinbaum. “I proposed that Korea and Mexico collaborate on joint productions, such as dramas, movies, or even a fusion of K-pop and Mexico pop."

“I resolved to transform Korea and became president after promising the people I would change the world into a place truly fit for living and pledging to carry out a vast array of specific tasks,” Lee said. “Since my time in office is strictly limited, I am devoting every ounce of my energy, down to the very last second, to fulfilling the many promises and projects I set out to achieve within that window.”





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]