Lee says South Korea is emerging as global economic leader on current account surplus

President Lee Jae Myung said Korea is becoming a global economic leader after posting the second-largest current account surplus among major economies in the second quarter.

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발언듣는 이재명 대통령 (서울=연합뉴스) 한상균 기자 = 이재명 대통령이 23일 청와대에서 열린 규제합리화위원회 2차 전체회의에서 참석자 발언을 듣고 있다. 2026.10.23 [청와대통신사진기자단] xyz@yna.co.kr/2026-10-23 14:53:47/
President Lee Jae Myung listens to remarks during a regulatory rationalization committee meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul, on Oct. 23.

President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that Korea has emerged as a leading player in the global economy, citing that the country posted the world's second-largest current account surplus among major economies in the second quarter.

The country's current account surplus reached $116.63 billion in the April to June period, trailing only China's $193.72 billion, according to International Monetary Fund data available on the Bank of Korea's Economic Statistics System.

"The Republic of Korea is now moving beyond being a country that follows advanced economies to become a leading nation shaping the global economic landscape," Lee wrote in a social media post, referring to Korea by its official name.

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Lee noted that Korea's current account surplus exceeded Germany's and Japan's combined surpluses.

He also highlighted Korean companies' achievements in global markets, particularly in semiconductors, a key industry in the age of AI.

Lee called for the country to capitalize on these achievements to strengthen its industrial competitiveness and raise its potential growth rate.


Yonhap

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