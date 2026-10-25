Lee says South Korea is emerging as global economic leader on current account surplus

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Concerns grow over Finance Ministry being sidelined (KOR)
An editorial warns that sidelining the Ministry of Finance and Economy could turn Korea's proposed Future Response Fund into unchecked spending.
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Lee administration and Supreme Court must resolve their standoff (KOR)
The dispute over Supreme Court appointments raises fundamental questions about judicial independence and constitutional checks on presidential authority.
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Lee's approval rating falls to 35.3% after rebound: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating slipped to 35.3 percent as concerns over housing, the economy and market losses mounted, a poll found.
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A president who puts authority before judgment (KOR)
President Lee Jae Myung’s focus on legal authority risks undermining institutional independence and public trust.