President Lee Jae Myung, center in the front row, takes question from reporters at the summit during a hike up Mount Bugak in central Seoul with the Blue House press corps on Nov. 29 JOINT PRESS CORPS

The president fielded questions from reporters on a hiking excursion and briefing at the Blue House, addressing speculation surrounding the alliance, the G20 summit and developments in ties with China.

President Lee Jae Myung said Sunday that “nothing has been confirmed” regarding reports that a visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was imminent, stressing that South Korea remains prepared for all scenarios regardless.

"While it is a possibility, nothing has been confirmed,” Lee said at a press briefing at Chunchugwan, the Blue House’s press center in central Seoul. “We, too, have information suggesting the possibility of a visit to China.”

Earlier Sunday morning, Lee hiked with over 120 reporters up Mount Bugak in central Seoul as a part of press outreach efforts. He later had lunch with reporters and aides at the Blue House cafeteria and took questions from reporters in a two-hour briefing.

Lee said “there is no need to be overly anxious” regarding speculation about a visit by Kim to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Miami next month.

“We can simply remain composed and prepare for both scenarios, whether he visits or not,” Lee said. "We just need to assess the situation accurately, make preparations and respond accordingly”

Lee noted that “it would be a different story if we could exert some influence, but there isn't much room for us to get involved,” referring to severed inter-Korean communication channels.

The president also stressed that the “Korea-U.S. alliance is crucial” but added, “we need to improve our relationship with China and pursue both paths in parallel, rather than giving up on, or scaling back, either one.”

“While the fundamental relationship between South Korea and the United States, our so-called blood alliance, needs to be solidified and further advanced, we shouldn't let it become a constraint that forces us to abandon ties with other nations,” Lee said. “We must engage in constant persuasion.”

Regarding his recent shake-up of his foreign affairs and security team, seen as a replacement of pro-autonomy figures with a pro-alliance faction, Lee said, “I’m not sure such a distinction is even valid,” brushing off such classifications as “arbitrary labeling.”

"Both the alliance and national autonomy are important, and I don’t believe they are mutually exclusive,” Lee said, adding that he also considers himself to be in both camps. “The Korea-U.S. alliance is vital and must not be neglected; at the same time, Korea’s national autonomy is also of critical importance.”

On maintaining balance in the face of strategic competition between the United States and China, the president said, “We maintain the lines that must not be crossed and refuse to compromise on the principles that cannot be abandoned,” adding that unlike before, he finds that “Chinese authorities now understand our position.”

President Lee Jae Myung, center, holds a press briefing at Chunchugwan, the Blue House press center in central Seoul, on Nov. 29 after hiking up Mount Bugak and having lunch at the presidential complex's cafeteria. JOINT PRESS CORPS

South Korea and China reached a de facto conclusion to negotiations on services and investment under their FTA earlier this month as Lee and Xi held a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. Beijing will grant Korea most-favored-nation treatment in the film and gaming sectors under this deal, ensuring that Korean firms receive no less favorable treatment than that extended to companies from other countries. This agreement comes a decade after China implemented an unofficial ban on Korean cultural and tourism industries following Seoul’s decision to deploy a U.S.-led antimissile system.

Lee noted that most-favored-nation treatment, though it seems that the K-pop sector might be excluded for now, “is a significant achievement.”

“The cultural content sector is highly profitable, so we need to leverage that effectively,” he said, noting that the current trade volume in the cultural sector is around $30 billion, and that he believes “there’s potential to increase that 10-fold.”

President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, looks out at the view with reporters while walking along a trail on Mount Bugak in central Seoul on Nov. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS suncho21

Regarding the transfer of wartime operational control, or Opcon, from Washington to Seoul, Lee said, “We have reached a point where it is no longer necessary to entrust our military sovereignty to a foreign power or remain dependent on one.” He again stressed Seoul needs to regain Opcon at an early date and is “actively working toward that goal,” while citing Korea’s strong defense capabilities.

He also said it is reasonable to view North Korea’s nuclear arsenal “as a last-resort defensive measure,” and called Pyongyang’s recent actions, including the fortification of the military demarcation line and severing all roads and bridges at the inter-Korea border, “do not appear to be preparations for an attack on the South but rather intended to block access.”

Meanwhile, he said he has “no comment” on the ruling Democratic Party’s move to impeach Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, who has often clashed with the Blue House.

Regarding the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) suggesting that the South Korean government’s policies to grow the semiconductor industry could lead to overproduction, Lee said it was a domestic matter, adding, “Is there any need for us to react so sensitively just because the United States has commented on a particular policy?”

Taking questions from reporters at the summit of the mountain earlier Sunday, Lee played down the possibility of playing a round of golf with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit, saying, “It probably won’t be easy to schedule.”

President Lee Jae Myung joins aides and reporters at the cafeteria in the Blue House complex in central Seoul on Nov. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee noted that Trump “has his own commitments” and pointed out that “international summits are usually packed with back-to-back engagements, so I’m not sure if it’ll be possible,” but still kept the option open.

With news of a potential imminent summit between the leaders of North Korea and China, he said, “While it would certainly be a positive development, and we would certainly play whatever role we can, it’s difficult to make any firm projections.”

President Lee Jae Myung, right, pets a dog as he greets hikers while walking along the trail at Mount Bugak in central Seoul on Nov. 29. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“There are simply too many variables, and the current situation is not one that allows for stable forecasting,” Lee said. “In any case, what’s important is to ease the tensions and the confrontational atmosphere between the South and the North.”

Regarding recent trends in the housing market, he said, “It is a fact that prices in what are considered key areas are falling by a truly staggering margin.”

The key areas Lee referred to appear to be the four southern Seoul districts of Gangnam, Seocho, Songpa and Gangdong.

As he sat down with reporters at the top of Mount Bugak, the president realized the soles of his hiking shoes had fallen off. Mount Bugak, near the presidential compound, became full open to the public last month.

“My shoes are coming apart?” Lee said with a chuckle. “They’re just really old.”

He changed into a spare pair of sneakers for the descent, greeting hikers along the way down.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]