Lee says multicultural family support must not cause 'reverse discrimination'

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the second plenary meeting of the Presidential Committee on Life and Safety at the Blue House in central Seoul on Oct. 28. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung says Korea should support multicultural families but review policies he says could create unfair preferential treatment.

President Lee Jae Myung again addressed the issue of benefits for multicultural families on Saturday, saying that while support is necessary, it can’t justify specific policies that result in “reverse discrimination.”

“It is true that multicultural families require support,” Lee shared in an X post. “However, this does not justify specific policies, within the broader framework of support for such families, that are unreasonable or result in reverse discrimination.”

Lee drew controversy over the past week for a series of remarks that appeared to question the benefits provided to multicultural families and undermine foreign workers' economic contributions to the country.

His remarks on the matter has raised backlash from his usual supporter base including progressives, migrant worker groups and labor unions who voiced concern that such rhetoric could lead to reduced support for multicultural families and foreigners or encourage hostility toward them. In turn, Lee spent the past three days posting rebuttals on social media on the matter.

“We must also consider why there is public antipathy toward rhetoric rooted in political correctness, hypocrisy or partisan tribalism,” Lee wrote in his latest X post Saturday. “Acknowledging and correcting specific flaws will only strengthen support for the necessary whole cause.”

He added that “defending flaws simply because they belong to your side or relate to a cause you support does not help solve the problem” and rather “only makes the situation worse.”

Lee made the remarks while reposting a message he had shared on X on Friday, where he argued that aspects of preferential policies for multicultural families, specifically those involving excessive or unfair treatment, should be reexamined.

In this post, he said "support for multicultural families is intended to address and rectify the specific disadvantages they face, which differ from those experienced by families of the majority population, thereby ensuring that multicultural families can achieve a status of equality with other families."

Earlier, Lee drew criticism after posting on X Wednesday that "preferential treatment for multicultural families by local governments has become an issue." He then shared an FM Korea post questioning why mothers from multicultural families are given the same priority for admission to public postpartum care centers as national merit recipients and families with multiple children.

FM Korea is an online community known to be primarily used by conservative-leaning men in their 20s and 30s, often featuring posts criticizing Lee.

Lee said he will “thoroughly review” whether it's necessary to go beyond ensuring multicultural families are not disadvantaged and whether such preferential treatment should be abolished.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]