Leaders at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, take a group photo on Nov. 19. Starting from fourth from right in the front row is President Lee Jae Myung, with U.S. President Donald Trump fifth from right, Chinese President Xi Jinping sixth from right and Russian President Vladimir Putin seventh from right. JOINT PRESS CORPS

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, President Lee Jae Myung called for reopening talks with North Korea while urging stronger regional cooperation in supply chains, energy and AI.

SHENZHEN, China — President Lee Jae Myung underscored that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is a prerequisite for prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and urged to keep the door open to dialogue with Pyongyang in an address to world leaders on Thursday.

“I hope that the door to dialogue with North Korea will reopen, leading to discussions aimed at ending the longstanding war on the Korean Peninsula and establishing a permanent peace regime,” Lee said at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong Province. “I ask for your active interest and efforts toward this end.”

The APEC gathering brought together the leaders of five of the now-defunct six party talks to denuclearize North Korea — South Korea, China, Japan, Russia and the United States — in Shenzhen.

In his address, Lee also emphasized the necessity of upholding the multilateral trading order as geopolitical crises serve as reminders of regional interconnectivity. As the host of last year’s APEC summit in Gyeongju, Lee was the second to speak to the group.

“In an era of deeply integrated supply chains, a shock experienced by one nation can rapidly escalate into a crisis for its neighbors,” Lee said. “It is critical to safeguard the multilateral trading order, the very foundation of resilience, and further strengthen frameworks for solidarity and cooperation to ensure stable supply chains.”

Korea is committed to its initiatives for capacity-building in developing economies, he added, to enhance cooperation on trade and supply chains with the APEC members.

“To stabilize the vulnerable energy supply chains in the Asia-Pacific region, we must institutionalize mechanisms for information sharing, joint energy stockpiling, coordinated response systems and cooperation on supply stability during emergencies,” Lee said. “In the long term, we must also accelerate the expansion of renewable energy and the transition toward electrification.”

President Lee Jae Myung gives an address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

As a major energy importer and a supplier of petroleum products, Korea pledged to serve as a “bridge connecting importing and supplying nations.”

In his speech, Lee proposed three visions for advancing toward building shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific: innovation, resilience and inclusive cooperation for the future.

Lee also shared that Korea is pursuing a major AI transformation designed to fully safeguard the fundamental rights of people across all aspects of their lives.

He also called for an "AI-based society" where the benefits of the AI revolution are shared by all.

“Korea is pursuing a major AI transformation designed to proactively guarantee fundamental rights across various aspects of our citizens' lives,” Lee said.

He added that through public-private collaboration, Korea is developing cutting-edge AI models, expanding large-scale AI infrastructure, and leveraging our exceptional manufacturing capabilities to integrate AI into diverse industries, thereby accelerating innovation across the entire nation."

Korea intends to actively share its experiences with other APEC countries through establishing an Asia-Pacific AI center.

President Lee Jae Myung, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as they take a group photo at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

During his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, Lee asked Beijing to play a “constructive role” in the Korean Peninsula issue.

Likewise, Lee discussed North Korea in brief talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin at dinner banquets ahead of the three-way summit between Trump, Xi and Putin.

Since Monday, Lee has participated in five multilateral sessions for the Asean and APEC summits. He also held separate bilateral summits with the leaders of Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China and Canada.

Over three dinner banquets in Manila and Shenzhen, Lee had brief encounters with other world leaders including U.S. President Trump, Russian President Putin, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese President To Lam.

On Thursday, Lee held unannounced talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the margins of the APEC summit. They agreed to assess their energy cooperation and continue to work together to build a stable and mutually beneficial energy supply chain, presidential spokesperson Kim Sung-wan said in a statement.

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said in a briefing Wednesday that Lee exchanged "warm greetings" with Trump at the Asean banquet in Manila on Tuesday and engaged in in-depth conversations regarding bilateral relations and issues of shared concern with other leaders seated nearby, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

At the APEC welcome dinner, Lee was seated directly across from Xi, the host, and the two were extensively engaged in conversation. Earlier, South Korea and China reached a de facto conclusion on follow-up negotiations for a bilateral FTA for services and investment, paving the way for broader tourism and cultural content cooperation.

Later Thursday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung wrapped their four-day to the Philippines and China.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]