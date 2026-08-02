Lee says Korean community in Germany plays key role as bridge

Read more
-
Lee returns to a packed agenda after sealing $950 billion in chip deals with Silicon Valley
President Lee Jae Myung's 11-day trip also resulted in new critical minerals agreements with Brazil, Chile and Argentina.
-
Fill the special inspector vacancy, and guarantee independence
Ruling and opposition parties have finally nominated candidates for special inspector, but they must secure an independent appointment without further delay.
-
Did the government inflate the stock market too soon?
An editorial warns that tying market gains to President Lee Jae Myung's political fortunes risks deepening investor distrust and hurting retail traders when volatility strikes.
-
Lee arrives in Frankfurt, his final stop on a five-nation tour
During his time in the German city, President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet with the local Korean community.