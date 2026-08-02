Lee says Korean community in Germany plays key role as bridge

President Lee Jae Myung speaks to the members of the Korean community in a hotel in Frankfurt on Aug. 2. YONHAP

President Lee Jae Myung made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Korean community in Frankfurt, the final stop on his five-nation tour.

President Lee Jae Myung said on Sunday that many Korean companies are actively operating in Frankfurt and the broader Hesse region of Germany, stressing the Korean community’s role in serving as a bridge between the two countries.

The president made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Korean community in Germany at a hotel in Frankfurt, where he made a brief stop on his way home after visiting San Francisco and three South American countries.

“Today, many of our companies are operating across Frankfurt and Hesse,” he said.

Across Europe, Korean companies are “proving their competitiveness” in industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to finance, logistics and other advanced technologies, Lee said.

He described the Korean community in Germany as a key pillar of Korea’s growing competitiveness, which can strengthen the country’s presence in the region by complementing national strengths with its strong local trust.

The president also said that Germany is showing growing interest in Korean culture, businesses and technology and emphasized the Korean community’s role as a bridge between the two countries.

Frankfurt was the final stop on Lee’s five-nation tour.

Following the meeting, he was scheduled to depart for Korea.





Yonhap