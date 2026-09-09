Lee says frequent overseas trips are way to maximize diplomacy benefits during his 'limited' term

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Six in 10 say gender equality minister nominee unfit for post: Poll
A Hangil Research survey found 60.1 percent view nominee Yong Hye-in as unfit, while President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 36.4 percent.
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'It won't be easy': DP lawmakers push back against potential Hormuz troop deployment
Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party urged caution, patience and multilateral alternatives as the Blue House weighs a U.S. request to send Korean forces to the Strait of Hormuz.
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Lee, Macron push Korea-France investment in AI, energy, quantum technology
President Lee Jae Myung urged expanded joint research and investment with France as business leaders explored partnerships across strategic industries.
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How soon can one be a lame duck? (KOR)
Falling approval ratings and growing policy doubts raise questions about whether President Lee Jae Myung’s leadership will weaken his mandate.