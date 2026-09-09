Lee says frequent overseas trips are way to maximize diplomacy benefits during his 'limited' term

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a luncheon meeting with Korean residents in Paris during his state visit to France on Sept. 9. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung said his high number of overseas visits are part of his shuttle diplomacy plan, but detractors felt his mention of Korea's presidential term may have deeper meaning.

President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday he is making frequent overseas trips for summit diplomacy to maximize their benefits, as his term is constitutionally “limited.”

Lee made the remarks during a meeting with a group of Korean residents in France on the last day of his four-day trip to the country for a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I have scheduled many overseas visits during the initial stage [of my presidency],” Lee said.

“As my term is clearly limited under the Constitution, the effects [of overseas diplomacy] can be extended only when I start early,” the president added.

His remarks come amid recent suspicions raised by opposition party lawmakers that the president may be seeking re-election through a constitutional revision, although the Constitution stipulates that any changes to the presidential system shall not apply to the president in office at the time of a revision.

The president and his ruling Democratic Party have been pushing for a constitutional revision that would mandate a shift to a four-year, two-term presidential system from the current single five-year term system.

The president reiterated that summit diplomacy, if pursued too late in a presidency, may only lead to limited benefits even if conducted successfully, while stressing that it may create new opportunities for investment, as well as economic and security cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of Korea's growing global status, pledging to “do well so as not to make people worry.”





Yonhap