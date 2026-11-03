Lee says benefit review aims to curb 'far-right agitation' as migrant groups demand apology

Migrant rights, labor and civic groups hold a press conference in front of the fountain outside the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 3, condemning President Lee Jae Myung’s recent remarks about migrants as discriminatory and hateful. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung doubled down on his call to review preferential benefits for multicultural families on Tuesday, a week after his comment that foreign workers do little for the economy drew accusations that it fueled anti-migrant sentiment.

He said support for the vulnerable must be fair or it could give a pretext to those who stir up hatred.

On the same day, migrant groups rallied outside the Blue House demanding that he apologize for his recent remarks.

“The national community has a duty to look after the difficulties of the socially and economically vulnerable and to carefully devise support measures for them,” Lee said at a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House. “However, the principles of fairness and reasonableness must be considered together in that process.”

“No matter how small or trivial a benefit may seem, if it continues without reasonable grounds, it can undermine the community’s trust in the system,” he said, adding that it could “give a pretext to forces that incite hatred against the vulnerable.”

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“Some people point out that I discriminate against multicultural families. That is not true,” Lee said. “What I am actually concerned about is far-right agitation in our society.”

The controversy began at an Oct. 27 Cabinet meeting, where Lee was discussing labor shortages in farming and fishing communities.

“Even if we bring in foreign workers to do the jobs, they don't contribute as much to the national economy because they send all their wages back home," he said.

A 2025 government survey found that foreign workers send about a quarter of their income home and spend a larger share on living costs in Korea.

The next day, Lee shared a post on X from FMKorea, an online community popular with young conservative men.

The post questioned why multicultural mothers get priority at public postpartum care centers, and Lee said the benefits should be reviewed.

In Korea, “multicultural families” are households in which a Korean citizen is married to a foreign-born spouse, most often a Korean man and a wife from another Asian country. They are eligible for some government support, including priority access to public postpartum care centers.

The dispute has put Lee, a liberal who took office in June 2025, at odds with migrant rights groups and parts of his own progressive base.

Korea, which has one of the world’s lowest birthrates and a rapidly aging population, increasingly relies on foreign labor. Foreign residents now make up about 5 percent of the population.

About 30 migrant workers and activists gathered outside the Blue House on Tuesday morning, under a banner that read, “We condemn the president’s discriminatory and hate-filled remarks against migrants.”

"The hateful claim that migrant workers send all their wages home is something politicians and others have said for a long time," said Udaya B. Rai, chair of the Migrants' Trade Union, who is from Nepal and has lived in Korea for more than 25 years. "Seeing that even the president is saying this now, I am so disappointed and angry."

"Everything we use in daily life is made by the hands of migrant workers," Rai said.

Most of Korea’s foreign workers come on short-term visas that limit how long they can stay and don't allow them to bring their families, which activists say is why so much of their pay goes home.

Udaya B. Rai, right, chair of the Migrants’ Trade Union, hands a letter of protest to a Blue House official after a press conference in front of the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 3. SEO JI-EUN

Speaking to the Korea JoongAng Daily after the press conference, Rai said the president's remarks served "to isolate" migrant workers and "to keep them from speaking up and to exclude them."

Narantuya Dashjmats, a Mongolian activist at the Korea Migrant Women's Human Rights Center who is married to a Korean man and has two adult children, said the so-called special benefits for multicultural families have in fact been services pushed on them whether they wanted them or not, while the support they actually needed was neglected.

"What special benefits did my family receive for being a 'multicultural family'? No matter how hard I think, nothing comes to mind," she said.

She recalled an education office insisting her children take Korean-language lessons because "the mother is a foreigner."

"As a member of a multicultural family, I was not allowed the 'right to refuse,'" she said.

Participants also included a mother who lost her daughter in a 2024 battery factory fire that killed 23 workers, most of them Chinese nationals, and a Buddhist monk from the Jogye Order, Korea’s largest Buddhist sect.

Speakers also stressed that the president's words carried far more weight than an ordinary politician's.

"The president's words are not simply an individual's opinion," said Park Dong-chan, head of the Institute for Borderline Voices. "They are a political signal about what society will allow and what it will exclude."

After the rally was announced, the Blue House invited the groups to a meeting, the first time the presidential office had met with civic groups since the controversy began.

Five representatives met with Jeon Sung-hwan, the senior presidential secretary for public listening and integration, at the Blue House for about an hour and a half.

The president offered no apology, said Ko Gi-bok, head of a migrant shelter 1218forAll, who attended the meeting. Ko said Jeon expressed personal regret and asked the groups to view the president's remarks in full context.

In a press release, the Blue House said it would “actively listen to voices from the field” to prevent institutional blind spots.

“It seems there is a gap in awareness, not only for the president but across our society, about how hate is expressed,” Ko told the Korea JoongAng Daily. “A person’s remarks can [amount to] hate even without any profanity, because of the consequences their influence produces.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]