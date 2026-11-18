President Lee Jae Myung presides over an emergency meeting about the College Scholastic Ability Test in Manila on Nov. 17. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung said that he would review extending the duration of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) to make up for any delays caused by proctors removing students whose unauthorized devices go off due to emergency alerts.

President Lee Jae Myung has ordered officials to review extending the exam period for the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) in cases in which the government’s critical disaster alerts cause disruptions.

“I have already ordered a review of whether students can be given extra time to make up for delays caused by proctors identifying and removing [someone] whose unauthorized devices go off due to a critical disaster alert,” Lee wrote on X on Tuesday afternoon in response to concerns that such alerts — sent as part of government measures to expose cheaters — could pose a distraction to test-takers.

“Unless there are multiple offenders [in a classroom], the process [of removing a student with an unauthorized device] should take no more than two or three minutes,” the president continued.

Unlike ordinary emergency disaster alerts or public safety messages, critical disaster alerts cannot be disabled or muted by any conventional means; they are designed to sound on a mobile phone whenever it is turned on.

The government had decided to send a single critical disaster alert between 8:25 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, just before the CSAT begins at test centers nationwide.

The measure aims to identify students who secretly keep their phones instead of turning them in to proctors before the start of the exam.

Lee chaired an emergency meeting — centered on the CSAT — remotely from Manila, where he was attending the Asean summit. He asked officials to consider sending additional alerts throughout the exam.

The government subsequently decided to issue additional critical emergency alerts during the test with a message reading, “This is an alert to prevent cheating on the CSAT. Please do not be alarmed and continue with your daily activities as usual.”





BY KIM EUN-BIN [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]