Lee returns home after 4-day France trip

President Lee Jae Myung and first lady Kim Hea Kyung depart from the plane after arriving at Seoul Air Base on Sept. 10. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung returned from France after signing agreements with President Emmanuel Macron on AI, nuclear energy, defense and culture.

President Lee Jae Myung returned home Thursday from a trip to France, where he held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Lee made a four-day trip to France starting Sunday, which included a two-day state visit to Paris for a summit with Macron at the Élysée Palace.

The two countries signed a dozen memorandums of understanding and pacts to enhance cooperation in areas ranging from artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, defense and culture.

Lee's visit reciprocated Macron's trip to Seoul in April, as the countries mark the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.





Yonhap



