Lee returns home after 4-day France trip

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Korea’s defense procurement chief courts European buyers at Poland arms fair
DAPA Minister Lee Yong-cheol met Polish and Estonian officials while supporting Korean defense exporters at MSPO 2026, Eastern Europe's biggest arms expo.
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Lee's approval rating drops to lowest level since taking office: Poll
President Lee Jae Myung's approval fell to 43 percent as disapproval overtook support for the first time in a biweekly survey.
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12 Koreans arrested in Thailand over alleged voice phishing operation
Thai police detained 12 Koreans after raiding an alleged voice phishing call center near Bangkok that reportedly targeted Korean victims.
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Lee says presidential term ‘clearly limited’ by Constitution as state visit to France wraps up
At a luncheon with Koreans in France, the president touted his diplomatic record and Korea’s rising global clutural influence.