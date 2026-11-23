Lim Kwang-hyun, presidential chief of staff, announces President Lee Jae Myung's nominations for key Cabinet posts at a press briefing at the Blue House in central Seoul on Nov. 23. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was nominated to be the first woman to lead the National Intelligence Service in a sweeping overhaul of foreign affairs and security posts.

President Lee Jae Myung on Monday reshuffled key foreign affairs and security posts, underscoring his administration’s priorities of strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and pursuing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil was tapped as director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), replacing current spy chief Lee Jong-seok, presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun said in a press briefing at the Blue House.

If approved, she would become the first woman to lead Korea’s spy service.

The president also replaced his foreign affairs, unification, interior and culture ministers in a move to bring “new, fresh forward-looking leadership into state affairs, while accelerating the pace of governance, enhancing execution and ensuring that the public can tangibly feel the results,” Lim said.

Lim Woong-soon, the second deputy national security adviser, was named the new minister of foreign affairs, replacing Cho Hyun.

Lee tapped former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo as unification minister, ruling Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Han Jun-ho as minister of the interior and safety and senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung as minister of culture, sports and tourism.

“Amid a rapidly shifting international order, we will maximize the outcomes of pragmatic diplomacy and take the lead in paving the way for peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula,” spokesperson Lim said. “At the same time, we will firmly safeguard the safety of our citizens and swiftly drive major transformations that the public can truly experience, such as fostering region-led growth and advancing our nation as a global cultural powerhouse.”

This comes as the Lee administration is poised to move to the next stages of critical security negotiations with the United States, including the timeline for transferring wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul, the potential acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines and the revision of a bilateral civil nuclear cooperation agreement.

Chief of staff Lim said Kang was named as Lee’s second NIS chief because of “her firm commitment to maintaining the neutrality of state institutions,” adding that she was the “ideal candidate to strengthen democratic oversight of the NIS and to decisively address emerging security challenges, such as cyber threats, through international cooperation.”

Kang, a former judge on the Seoul High Court, previously served as Korea’s first female justice minister under the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration. She later chaired a campaign support committee for Lee during his 2021 presidential bid as the DP candidate and later served as the general campaign chair for his 2025 presidential campaign. Since the beginning of the year, she has served as special ambassador for climate and environment.

Foreign Minister nominee Lim is a career diplomat who previously spearheaded the Lee administration’s signature national interest-based pragmatic diplomacy. He served as ambassador to Canada, a minister for political affairs at the Korean Embassy in the United States and a deputy consul general in New York.

“With a firm commitment to the ironclad Korea-U.S. alliance, [Lim] is the ideal candidate to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and broaden the horizons of our diplomacy, encompassing security, trade, industry and advanced technology, to maximize the outcomes of a pragmatic, national-interest-centered foreign policy,” the chief of staff said.

Unification Minister nominee Hong is an expert on foreign affairs and inter-Korean relations who worked as a researcher on unification issues at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy. He previously served three terms as a lawmaker, as a DP floor leader and as a member of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee.

From left: Minister of Foreign Affairs nominee Lim Woong-soon, Minister of Unification nominee Hong Ihk-pyo, Minister of the Interior and Safety nominee Han Jun-ho, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism nominee Kang Yu-jung and National Intelligence Service nominee Director Kang Kum-sil BLUE HOUSE

Chief of staff Lim called Hong “the right person to lead diverse and practical initiatives aimed at ushering in an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, at this pivotal juncture for easing inter-Korean tensions and building mutual trust.”

DP Rep. Han, a two-term lawmaker and former MBC news anchor, was described as having extensive legislative experience across the land, transportation and AI sectors and a “next-generation leader who understands the administration’s governing philosophy and has the capacity to execute it.”

Han is expected to “incorporate the voices of the public into policy, leverage his dynamic leadership to further strengthen public safety and breathe new vitality into region-led growth,” chief of staff Lim said.

Kang, the culture minister nominee, is a culture expert with nearly two decades of experience as a film critic, columnist and professor. She has served as Lee’s spokesperson during his 2025 campaign and as the presidential spokesperson since June 2025.

“With her profound understanding of culture and the arts, combined with a fresh perspective, she is the ideal candidate to strengthen the foundations of the arts” and “lead Korea toward becoming a global cultural powerhouse driven by K-culture,” Lim said.

The sweeping replacement of the foreign affairs and security line comes as the Lee administration concludes difficult trade negotiations with the United States while positioning itself as a frontrunner in the global expansion of AI infrastructure.

President Lee Jae Myung, left, then Gyeonggi governor, and former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil attends an event for the Gyeonggi provincial government’s special committee on climate response in June 2021. YONHAP

The latest appointments are seen as replacing the so-called pro-autonomy faction in the Lee administration with close aides who have worked in lockstep with Lee, moving them to the forefront.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and NIS chief Lee Jong-seok, both strong advocates of pro-North engagement, have often been identified as independent-minded players in the Lee administration.

Thus, the reshuffle is seen as a strategic move to improve relations with the United States, especially after Washington restricted intelligence-sharing with Seoul over Minister Chung’s disclosure of a North Korean uranium enrichment site during a parliamentary session in March this year.

“Since the launch of this administration, rooted in the principle of popular sovereignty, our foreign affairs and national security team has achieved significant results, despite facing challenging circumstances,” Lim said. “We have reached a successful conclusion to the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations and mitigated uncertainties surrounding key export industries, such as semiconductors; these efforts have contributed to the largest current account surplus in our nation’s history.”

Lim said that the latest appointments are intended to “maximize national interest by bringing in new leadership capable of responding to a rapidly shifting international landscape” and reflect the Lee administration’s “firm commitment to safeguarding the national interest across a wide range of sectors, not only in foreign affairs and national security, but also in trade, energy and AI.”

The Blue House said that the education minister nominee is still under review after Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin tendered his resignation Sunday over chaos surrounding last week’s state-run university entrance exam.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]