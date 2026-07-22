Lee receives credentials from eight new ambassadors

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Blue House braces for U.S. tariff decision as deadline approaches
Seoul is closely monitoring Washington ahead of a key tariff deadline as uncertainty grows over whether a previously negotiated 15 percent cap will remain in place.
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South Korea, Asean deepen ties as Middle East tensions rise
Foreign ministers from Seoul and the Asean are set to discuss energy security, trade resilience and new cooperation projects as the Middle East crisis raises global risks.
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Top envoys of South, U.S. and Japan to discuss strengthening ties, coordination on North
The trio are meeting in Manila to bolster security and economic cooperation while aligning responses to North Korea’s growing ties with China and Russia.
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The president’s art of the property deal (KOR)
A seller-financed Bundang apartment sale tied to reconstruction rights is raising questions over whether President Lee bypassed his own housing restrictions.