Lee receives credentials from eight new ambassadors

President Lee Jae Myung formally accepted letters of credence from eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors at the Blue House on Wednesday.

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President Lee Jae Myung, left, receives credentials from Laotian Ambassador to Korea Kaymany Orlaboun during a credentials ceremony at the Blue House in central Seoul, on July 22.

President Lee Jae Myung received letters of credence Wednesday from eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Korea, including the Brazilian ambassador, the presidential office said.

Brazil's new ambassador to Korea, Fernando Meirelles de Azevedo Pimentel, and the newly appointed ambassadors from El Salvador, Colombia, Laos, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Nigeria and Tanzania presented their letters of credence to Lee at the Blue House in central Seoul, according to the Blue House.

Newly arrived foreign ambassadors meet with the head of state of the host country and present letters of credence issued by their home countries before officially beginning their diplomatic duties.


Yonhap

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