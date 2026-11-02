Lee puts 'growth' center stage with 36 mentions in 2027 budget speech

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's proposed 2027 budget at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called for a shift away from economic growth that benefits only a select few and toward a model that spreads prosperity more broadly, pledging to tackle deepening inequality and polarization through the government's proposed 2027 budget.

“To overcome the limitations of K-shaped growth, which has deepened inequality and polarization, we must move beyond the outdated debate over growth versus redistribution and develop a new growth model suited to changing times and circumstances,” Lee said in his address to the National Assembly on the government's proposed 2027 budget on Monday.

“Our economy is continuing a clear V-shaped recovery,” Lee added, but acknowledged that “despite these achievements, the shadows of inequality and polarization still loom large over our society.”

K-shaped growth refers to a polarized growth trajectory for the wealthy and the underprivileged — which resembles the letter K — while V-shaped recovery refers to an economy's quick recovery after a rapid decline.

“What good is economic growth if it doesn't improve my life?” Lee stressed in his speech.

“We must make a fundamental shift away from ‘growth for the few,’ in which opportunities and benefits are concentrated in certain regions, social groups and a handful of companies, toward ‘growth for all,’ in which every region and every citizen can share equally in the opportunities and benefits of growth."

Lee used the word “growth” 36 times during his speech, more than three times the 11 mentions in last year's budget address.

By describing next year's spending plan as “a budget to spread the benefits of growth by translating national economic growth into gains for the people,” Lee signaled a shift from growth measured by economic indicators toward growth that brings tangible improvements to people's lives.

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's proposed 2027 budget at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. JOINT PRESS CORPS

He also introduced three major government-led social policy initiatives covering housing, jobs and financial support for ordinary citizens, calling them the “three major livelihood projects" — a reference to the administration's three megaprojects involving semiconductors, AI data centers and physical AI.

“It is aimed at strengthening our economy’s capacity for sustained growth by investing in future growth engines and, above all, ensuring that the benefits of growth translate into higher incomes and more jobs that improve people’s lives, while opening up greater opportunities for young people and regions outside the capital area,” the presidential office explained.

Lee also used the words “investment" 24 times, “support” 22 times, “future” 16 times and “regions” 15 times.

Pledging to narrow social disparities, Lee outlined spending plans to: introduce automatic enrollment for social security benefits; increase four major welfare benefits and basic pensions; expand jobs for older adults; strengthen support for small-business owners and the self-employed; provide assistance to young people at different stages of life; relocate public institutions to regions outside the capital area and expand the number of rural communities eligible for basic income programs.

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech on the government's proposed 2027 budget at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. YONHAP

He also pledged to increase investment in Korea's future. He outlined plans to expand AI investment; strengthen semiconductor production capacity and train specialized workers; invest proactively in electricity, water supply and industrial complex infrastructure; support advanced and strategic technologies beyond semiconductors and accelerate the energy transition through greater use of renewable energy.

Lee also stressed the need for the Future Response Fund, one of the most contentious issues in this year's budget negotiations. The president described it as “a strategic investment platform to support a rebound in potential economic growth and an innovative fiscal stabilization mechanism to respond to growing fluctuations in tax revenue.”

“By concentrating the additional tax revenue secured through the efforts of the Korean people on four pillars — young adults, future growth engines, regional development and education and talent — we will narrow the deep disparities in our society while building a stronger foundation for growth and development,” Lee said.

The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) criticized the proposal as a “future debt mountain fund” and is seeking substantial cuts, but Lee defended the plan and showed determination in pursuing the fund.

“Surplus funds will be used to strengthen fiscal capacity when tax revenue falls, preventing the worst-case scenario of having to cut spending during an economic downturn, when fiscal support is needed most, while also reducing new government bond issuance to help stabilize markets,” Lee said.

President Lee Jae Myung delivers a budget speech at the National Assembly in western Seoul, on Nov. 2. YONHAP

Lee also defended the proposed 820.9 trillion won ($612 billion) budget, the largest in Korea's history.

“We have expanded the budget to raise both the standard of living that our people deserve and the nation's future capabilities in line with the economic achievements we have made,” Lee said.

Addressing the PPP's concerns over fiscal soundness, Lee pointed to a projected decline in the government debt-to-GDP ratio from 51.6 percent to 48.3 percent.

“Although we will issue government bonds, almost all of the proceeds will be used to repay existing bonds, meaning there will be virtually no net increase in government debt,” Lee said, which was a remark he added to his speech shortly before delivering it.

After Lee made the remark, someone from the PPP's section of the chamber shouted, “What nonsense are you talking about?” and led the president to pause briefly during his address.

Turning to defense spending, which is set to increase 8.2 percent from the previous year, Lee pledged to strengthen Korea's military capabilities.

“We will secure powerful core military assets, including the capabilities needed for the early transfer of wartime operational control, nuclear-powered submarines and KF-21 fighter jets, without disruption,” Lee said. “We will also establish integrated manned-unmanned systems based on AI, robotics and drones to rapidly transform our military into a smart, elite fighting force.”

President Lee Jae Myung, center left, who visited the National Assembly to deliver a speech on the government's proposed 2027 budget, meets with heads of major constitutional institutions and leaders of the ruling and opposition parties in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. NEWS1

“The key is execution and speed,” Lee added, calling for bipartisan cooperation in the National Assembly to ensure the budget passes quickly.

“The government will listen with an open mind to opinions raised during the deliberation process, regardless of whether they come from the ruling or opposition parties, and actively incorporate better alternatives.”

Before his speech, Lee met with the heads of the four major constitutional institutions and political party leaders for an informal discussion.

“PPP lawmakers argue that the additional fiscal resources should be used to pay down debt, but if investing in the future is deemed useful for laying the foundation for sustainable growth, then that is what we should do,” Lee said.

However, PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok indicated during the closed-door discussion that his party was unwilling to cooperate, according to participants.

Lee also exchanged only a brief greeting with Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de and asked, “How have you been?” Jo has been at odds with the administration over the renomination of a Supreme Court justice candidate.





BY HA JUN-HO, LEE CHAN-KYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]