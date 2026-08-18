Lee pushes Opcon transfer, nuclear-powered sub program as joint U.S. drills get underway

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Ulchi Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung called for wartime command transfer within his term, faster work on nuclear-powered submarines during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise and modernized disaster systems and infrastructure.

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called for the transfer of wartime operational control (Opcon) to proceed without disruption during his term and urged faster progress on a nuclear-powered submarine project, which he said would symbolize the future of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

“The transfer of wartime Opcon must be completed within my term without disruption, in line with the government’s original plan,” Lee said during an Ulchi Cabinet meeting held at the Blue House in central Seoul. An Ulchi Cabinet meeting is a cabinet-level session convened alongside South Korea's annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise each August.

Wartime Opcon refers to the military command authority over South Korean forces during a war, which currently rests with the United States under a joint command structure.

The president also pointed out that the global security environment has been changing rapidly, while the nature of warfare is evolving into a hybrid form combining conventional combat, terrorism and cyberattacks

"We must make thorough preparations against security threats so that no gaps, however small, emerge not only in the military but across all areas of the economy and society," he said.

“Through this year’s UFS, we must take a closer look at our defense posture, address any shortcomings and further strengthen the country’s overall crisis response capabilities,” he said. “Strong national defense is the most fundamental foundation for protecting people’s lives and realizing an ‘irreplaceable South Korea.’”

The UFS is a flagship combined exercise conducted by the allies every year to train for contingencies against North Korea. This year’s annual exercise began Monday and runs through Aug. 27.

Lee also expressed confidence in South Korea’s defense capabilities. He said the country is regarded as having roughly the world’s fifth-strongest military and one of the world’s four leading defense industries, while its defense spending exceeds North Korea’s annual gross national product.

“In terms of weapons systems and the scale of our military capabilities, our ability to defend ourselves already ranks among the strongest in the world,” he said, while pointing out comprehensive improvements in operational capabilities and a stronger system for developing military talent as key priorities going forward.

A Ulchi Cabinet meeting is being held at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. NEWS1

He also called for steady preparations to establish an integrated military academy, saying South Korea needs to train officers with integrated operational capabilities to prepare for future warfare.

Lee stressed that strengthening the South Korea-U.S. alliance and building an independent defense capability must proceed in tandem.

“A strong South Korea-U.S. alliance and stronger independent defense capabilities are both necessary and sufficient conditions for each other,” Lee said. “A strong alliance reinforces the foundation of our security, while strengthening our own capabilities increases our value and importance as an ally.”

“Efforts should also be accelerated on the nuclear-powered submarine project, which will symbolize the future of a more constructive and stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance,” he said.

President Lee Jae Myung presides over an Ulchi National Security Council meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. BLUE HOUSE

Lee also presided over a plenary meeting of the Ulchi National Security Council that day and reviewed the country’s ability to mobilize its full national capabilities in wartime, along with procedures for government agencies to transition to wartime operations.

“Creating peace in which there is no need to fight is more important than anything else, but we must also prepare for the worst-case scenario,” Lee said, urging officials to ensure that the UFS serves as a practical drill for protecting the public and safeguarding national security in an emergency.

He also made clear that the UFS is defensive training aimed at protecting people’s lives and safety and is not intended to attack North Korea or heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee called for practical training that moves beyond simply repeating established routines. He said exercises should reflect the changing nature of modern warfare, provide realistic preparation for a whole-of-nation response and ensure the country is ready to protect the public under any circumstances.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during the Ulchi Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. NEWS1

Lee also remarked on the recent torrential rains and drought in southern parts of the country and stressed that climate disasters should be treated as a matter of national security.

“Extreme weather disasters in which record-breaking heat waves, drought and torrential rain occur at the same time are becoming commonplace,” he said.

He also pointed to an urgent need to modernize disaster response systems designed around past climate conditions.

Lee additionally called for infrastructure, including dams, rivers and sewer systems, to be reinforced to withstand extreme disasters. He also instructed officials to actively consider improving climate forecasting models using AI technology and acquiring additional weather satellites.

“Responding effectively after a disaster occurs is important, but we must focus even more on building a national system that can forecast disasters and prepare for them proactively,” Lee said, calling for increased budgets and staffing as well as institutional reforms.

President Lee Jae Myung participates in a flag salute during a cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee also urged the political community to reduce partisan conflict and work together.

“Ironclad security, thorough disaster preparedness and sustained economic growth are all difficult to achieve unless we bring the public together,” he said. “Even if we belong to different parties and different political camps, we are partners who share a common responsibility for the people and the country.”

“All political parties must work closely together to improve people’s lives, continue reforms to end unfairness and abnormal practices and make South Korea a global leader with an unrivaled competitive edge,” Lee continued.

“Now is the time to join hands to build an irreplaceable South Korea rather than engage in political conflict that ignores people’s lives and treats one another as enemies.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]